It's been a busy start to the year—these are the only 8 beauty products worthy of your attention right now

1. Chanel Jeuz de Lumière Palette

"I don't know about you, but January isn't my finest skin month. The fallout from my December antics and the cold bite in the air means that my complexion looks dull and lacklustre. Whilst I look to my skincare routine to help matters, this beautiful palette has done me a great service over the past month. These velvet-like powder pigments can be worn swept across the eyelids (the pink coral looks beautiful with a slick of mascara) or across the high points of the face. Winter sun in a palette." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

2. The Inkey List Ectoin Hydro-Barrier Serum

"Repeat after me, I vow to protect my skin barrier. With the cold snap in the air, The Inkey List’s new serum protects your barrier and oh so much more. Containing 2% ectoin this provides hydration while also fighting signs of aging and inflammation. It glides onto your skin effortlessly after cleansing and absorbs beautifully without leaving behind a sticky texture. The multi-molecular hyaluronic acid means it injects your skin with hydration on several different levels. Perfect for tired winter skin. Your skin will be juicy, plump and glowing. Thank me later." - Lollie King, Senior Beauty Writer

3. Gisou Honey Gloss Ceramide Hair Mask

"Much like my complexion, my hair is also crying out for TLC in the depths of winter. So this hair mask couldn't have dropped on my desk at a better time. Much like the brand's now iconic hair oil, this mask harnesses the power of honey to leave hair hydrated, soft and shiny. Housed inside a cute golden tub that looks like a honey pot, this gorgeous-smelling mask is a joy to use and effective at that. My one complaint is that you need a magnifying glass to read the instructions at the bottom. Not knowing how much to use or how long to leave it, I opted for a generous amount for about five minutes and the result was soft, manageable hair that swishes rather nicely." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

4. Tom Ford Rose Exposed Eau De Parfum

"Okay, the only perfume you need to know about this month is this fresher than fresh rose perfume by Tom Ford. Rose can be a bit hit or miss, sometimes smelling a little dated or even too sweet, but not this one. Imagine inhaling the scent of an actual rose—stem and all. It's slightly green, without so much as a whiff of artifice. The fragrance has deeper rose notes, which balance between traditional masculine tones of citrus and feminine powder. Simply divine and it lasts all day long." - Lollie King, Senior Beauty Writer

5. Refy Face Sculpt

"I know you're not meant to talk about the ageing process negatively, but I'm on the wrong side of 35 and the changes to my appearance are noticeable. There's a lack of definition and for some reason my cheeks are desperate to slip down to the floor. So when a product promises lift, I am more than game to try. Refy does make-up very, very well, so I had high expectations for the self-proclaimed 'sculpting moisturiser'. The innovative rollerball applicator is right up my street—it cools, depuffs and helps with lymphatic drainage. After using it for around four weeks, I can confirm that I feel slightly more snatched, although time will tell to see whether this holds up (pun intended). I also hold a lot of tension in my jaw and using this along my jawline has felt theraputic" - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

6. Sol de Janeiro Delicia Drench Shower Oil

"If this is your first introduction to Sol de Janeiro, you're in for a treat. Aside from the body sprays this is undoubtedly my favourite of its offerings. My shower routine is very sacred to me and this product has slotted right in. Fragranced with their Cheirosa 59 Fragrance, this leaves your skin silky soft and smelling expensive. For those not keen on body oils, a shower oil is a great alternative as you get moisturised skin, without the dreaded oil slip. This is affordable luxury at its best." - Lollie King, Senior Beauty Writer

7. Murad Heartleaf Soothing Body Cleanser

"I will admit right now that £39 is a lot to spend on a body wash. But here is why I think that it is worth every penny. I recently came out in a rather unsightly rash. Was it a reaction to something? Did I pick another viral infection from my children? Who knows?! All I know is that I was covered in little red, dry patches that left my skin feeling tender and tight. I was frightened to use any of my favourite products in case they exacerbated things. And then I remembered seeing this in the beauty cupboard. Designed to treat sensitive skin, it's fragrance-free and formulated with ceramides and lipids to hydrate and soothe discomfort. I've used this body cleanser every day in the shower and it has gently cleansed and calmed my skin. It won't rid me of my rash, but it was kind and sympathetic to it when it was at its most angry. It's not for everyone, but £39 is a small price to pay for those in need of comfort." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

8. Fenty Beauty You Mist

"One thing I will never do is leave the house without setting spray. It’s the final and often, most important step in my make-up routine. But not all setting sprays are created equal. Some can feel like hair spray, leaving your face frozen, whereas others lack holding power altogether. This Fenty Beauty You Mist setting spray is life-changing. It gives the perfect hold and keeps your make-up in place all day long, never drying your skin out. I committed the ultimate beauty editor sin and slept in my make-up recently (forgive me) and to my surprise, my face looked exactly as it did when I went to sleep. Not so much as an eyebrow hair out of place." - Lollie King, Senior Beauty Writer