Tom Ford perfumes are the epitome of luxury. Smelling good may be a pricey pursuit with the brand, but it's one many are willing to pay for a piece of TF. And while these are not fragrances for the everyday (for most, anyway), I've always loved them for an extra special treat. Be it a special occasion like a birthday or wedding, or if you usually only invest in perhaps one perfume per year, you can't beat a Tom Ford number.

What I've always rated about these fragrances is that they're all distinctly unique. Your Black Orchid and Cafe Rose's are worlds apart from the likes of Neroli Portofino or Lost Cherry. Every bottle has its own individual identity, giving perfume fans a chance to experience an olfactory emotional journey through the range, and to choose something best suited to them based on taste, time of year and occasion.

The real problem begins when it comes down to picking just one; with such a varied range, where do you even begin? I've smelt pretty much every Tom Ford perfume (and Executive Beauty Editor, Shannon, adores Oud Minérale), and I am here to share my top nine of all time. As a perfume person through and through, you can trust my recommendations.

1. Azure Lime

Citrusy, sexy and just a little bit different, Azure Lime stands apart from its summery predecessors. This has much more of a masc energy compared to the more famous Neroli Portofino and Mandarino Di Amalfi, meaning fans of citrus scents who like their perfumes to have a rich undertone will be satisfied on all counts. The combined citrus and musk make it that perfect hybrid, meaning your partner will *definitely* be stealing this from your dressing table. You have been warned.

2. Café Rose

A modern take on traditional rose scents, this gives a nod to the rosy perfumes you grew up smelling but with a youthful note. A date-night scent you can't really beat, this will have you feeling warm and comforted while also sexy and powerful. And while the elixir that's housed inside is a winner alone, the gorgeous glass bottle makes it extra hard to resist.

3. Neroli Portofino

This fragrance holds a really special place in my heart as it was one of the very first I tried by the brand. Thus, as someone with synesthesia, it evokes powerful imagery and memories from my younger self at the beginnings of my beauty editor career. This smells like expensive Italian vacations spent lounging at the coast, a glass of something sparkling in hand. It's citrusy and sophisticated and is one of the few Tom Ford summer perfumes I would likely wear year-round because of its depth.

4. Vanilla Sex

The newest in Tom Ford's scented roster, Vanilla Sex is as it sounds: smooth, creamy and, well, anything but vanilla in the 'boring' sense of the word. This will certainly take you on a journey, evoking feelings of calm and warmth, and still oozing sex appeal. It goes without saying, but if you're not a fan of vanilla, you'll want to steer clear of this one as it lets the powerful note take centre stage.

5. Lost Cherry

Perhaps one of the brand's most playful scents, Lost Cherry is sweet, cheeky and fun. It smells (and to me, 'tastes') just like Maraschino cherries, and thus will have you dreaming of travel abroad and your favourite cocktail. With so many of Tom Ford's fragrances sitting either in the citrus or spicy camps, this is a welcome respite that celebrates sweet, fruity notes. It's one of my new faves.

6. Mandarino Di Amalfi

Another summer classic, this has probably always been my secret favourite from Tom Ford. Since first smelling it in 2017, I've continued to adore it, particularly during the warmer summer months. It sparkles like clear blue sea water and sounds crisp to me, with notes of sharp grapefruit and herbal basil and mint. Mandarino Di Amalfi really does give Neroli Portofino a run for its money, if you ask me.

7. Rose Prick

Like rose but not in a traditional sense? This is anything but old-fashioned; it somehow manages to be the opposite of a classic floral, smelling both spicy and powdery at once. It really just works. And while many of Tom Ford's fragrances excel in the summer time, this can be worn year-round, working particularly well in those interim months where you feel a little lost in your scent journey (spring time, I'm looking at you). You won't regret picking up a bottle of this, IMO.

8. Soleil Blanc

Another beautiful summer classic, but in a different way to the brand's citrusy bestsellers. Instead of being sharp, cool and refreshing, this is smooth and warm. It features notes of pistachio, jasmine and coconut, resulting in a smell that will trigger your tastebuds as well as your nose. If you're not a fan of crisp citruses, this should be on your radar for the upcoming summer months.

9. Black Orchid