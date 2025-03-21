To mark the end of Fashion Month, I declare these the 36 best beauty looks from the AW25 runways

If you work in the fashion industry, chances are that you have been breathing a sigh of relief, as the AW25 season has just wrapped. Across the weeks, there were a dizzying array of sartorial looks, and crucially, for my purposes, some truly excellent beauty across hair, make-up and nails.

I have spent the last month running around backstage, and then glued to my laptop, to bring Marie Claire UK readers the most defining looks straight from the Autumn/Winter 2025 runways. There was our detailed beauty report from London Fashion Week, as well as the best street-style looks across our hometown, and Paris, Milan and New York.

And now, it's over... Well, kind of. While we're only now entering into the warmer season, the trendiest amongst us are already thinking about what's to come. Below are the very best autumn/winter 2025 fashion month beauty looks that you'll be seeing everywhere, soon.

Paris

Chanel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Smoked-out, grungy eyes were the name of the game at Chanel—looks like an indie sleaze revival might just get off the ground this year.

Christian Dior

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bushy brows, clear skin and balmy lips were all over Dior. It's pared back, minimalist, and was a look that was seen all over the runways this season.

Miu Miu

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Updos have been everywhere of late; from Margaret Qualley's Oscars hair to the street-style looks I spotted across the globe. I am particularly partial to Miu Miu's take though; it is undone, lived-in and just feels effortless, and not too staid.

Valentino

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This season, I have waxed lyrical about the return of tonal make-up. I did not, however, expect to see it in Alessandro Michele's sophomore debut for Valentino, but it worked perfectly to balance his avant-garde stylings.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Acne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At Acne, hair lead Anthony Turner used Schwarzkopf to create striking hair looks that captured “the essence of modern duality”. There was a contrast between the masculine and feminine elements, with the top being sleek and structured, “a handsome boyish” look, while the back was soft, long and natural.

Louis Vuitton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At Louis Vuitton, the lips did the talking. This statement vampy red is something that I can't wait to recreate once the seasons change.

Loewe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At Balenciaga, hair was super long, and natural. With a messy middle part, it looks like the model had gently curled her hair the night before, and let it come undone.

Issey Miyake

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anthony Turner also did the hair at Issey Miyake, using Schwarzkopf. This time around, the hair was firmly transitional. He said: “[It’s about] the in-between phase where hair is neither one thing nor the other. It’s about the journey, creating two looks in one: dry moving into wet or wet into dry. This duality brings an unexpected edge, making the hair feel fluid and transformative.”

Chloé

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At Chloé, the hair was effortlessly undone and chic, thanks to Gary Gill, who used Authentic Beauty Concept. He said: "The idea is a confident girl who gets up, leaves the house, and doesn’t mind if she sleeps on her hair—it’s all about a real, nice, gentle, and easy feel."

Hermès

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At Hermès, hair was short and slicked. I've said it time and time again that this is the year of the bob, and I love this take—it oozes professionalism, with a bit of 80's prep to freshen it up.

Milan

Fendi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Workplace professionalism is always a theme when it comes to the autumn/winter season, but Fendi's take on it felt distinctly editorial with the addition of a sweeping side-part.

Prada

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prada has long been the queen of the bedhead, and this season's show was no different. Models wore their hair slightly unruly, embracing natural texture and frizz. I'm so here for it.

Versace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bold, glossy, lips were the statement at Versace this season. The colour skewed towards a darker, vampy burgundy, and it was finished off with a thick clear gloss.

Gucci

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Soft, blurred skin that looked velvety in texture was all over the runway for Gucci. While we're not seeing a return to all out highlighter, portions of models' faces were gently illuminated, as if they were lit from within.

Giorgio Armani

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This subtle, yet effective, graphic eyeliner look at Giorgio Armani waves the green flag to experiment with make-up this upcoming season.

Roberto Cavalli

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Almost skin-coloured, barely-there brows were spotted at Roberto Cavalli.

Max Mara

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I am obsessed with these undone, tousled waves at Max Mara. They're perfectly coifed but refreshingly messy, and non-precise.

Sportmax

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bare-faced make-up was given editorial update at Sportmax. Here, the focus was on accentuating the features gently, without any one thing drawing the eye to it. It's about the face as a whole, rather than the classic emphasis on the eye or the lip.

Missoni

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At Missoni, the long, over-grown fringes were absolutely stellar, and incited a collective exhalation from people like me, who have high maintenance bangs. Here, they were almost wispy at the front, and looked lightweight.

London

Harris Reed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At Harris Reed, it's always about the lashes. Models wore inches-long sculptural lashes in shades of cobalt blue, black and metallic gold. The designer collaborated with Charlotte Tilbury once more on the make-up front. The brand's Global Artistry Director, Sofia Tilbury , kept complexions neutral and glowy to prioritise the eyes, using Charlotte Tilbury's limited-edition palette of Beautifying Eye trends in Super Neutral , The Feline Flick eyeliner and lashings of the Exagger-Eyes Volume Mascara to dial up the drama.

And then, on top, it was all about glass hair. Using Dyson, lead hairstylist Ali Pirzadeh drew inspiration from the clothing's sharp lines and cage-like shapes to create sculptural barnets. Key looks saw the hair pushed away from the face, and lifted in the temples, in the guise of a highly-glossed ponytail and modelled bun.

Burberry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tonal make-up was across several runways this season, but Burberry's take—with soft pops of peach, ochre, coral and terracotta. It's a subtle, but very wearable, injection of colour for the autumn/winter 2025 season.

SS Daley

(Image credit: SS Daley x Authentic Beauty Concept)

At SS Daley, Anna Cofone , Global Creative Advocate for Authentic Beauty Concept created hair looks that were tousled, yet controlled. Backstage, Cofone told Marie Claire UK that she drew on the interplay between masculine and feminine to create looks that were incredibly precise; replete with elegant coifs that swept the hair off the face. If you looked closely, not a hair was out of place, but it still looked effortlessly undone.

Richard Quinn

(Image credit: Richard Quinn x M.A.C)

At Richard Quinn, Terry Barber , Global Creative Director of Artistry at M.A.C, referenced "IT girls" from the 60s, including Julie Christie, Jean Shrimpton and Dianna Ross. There was a swipe of blue eyeshadow across the eyelids, a nude lip and opalescent highlights—the latter of which Barber said will be returning this year.

Dreaming Eli

(Image credit: Dreaming Eli x M.A.C)

At Dreaming Eli, M.A.C's Senior Artist Carly Utting said backstage: "It's not an Instagram-perfect look, it's like you've had it on for six hours... It’s like Alexa Chung in the 90’s post-Glastonbury, with a Shirly Manson chunky lash. Thick lashes are definitely having a moment, we’ve seen quite a lot in the past few weeks in New York."

Chet Lo

(Image credit: Chet Lo x Authentic Beauty Concept)

Cafone also used Authentic Beauty Concept when leading on the hair at Chet Lo. The look revolved around panels of crimped hair, which resembled and reflected the patterns within Lo's clothing.

Annie's Ibiza

(Image credit: Annie's Ibiza x Sam McKnight)

This season, Annie's Ibiza was a big nod to Renaissance beauty and youthful romance. Sam McKnight used extensions to achieve long, softly waved and crimped lengths, which were topped with braided updos and dropped plaits. The real stars of the show were the chunky, glossed braids, which McKnight described as "little horns" when I was backstage.

Roksanda

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Statement lips came in unconventional colours at Roksanda, like this striking, glossy blackened teal.

Emilia Wickstead

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Blurred, satin skin also reigned supreme at Emilia Wickstead. The skin was prepped by EVE LOM's master facialist Jon Rummins , who used the brand’s Radiance Repair Retinol Serum, Daily Rejuvenating Cream and Renewal Treatment Oil for “modern, luminous, fresh skin”.

Simone Rocha

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At Simone Rocha, blush was applied onto the cheeks via a thick sweep—the colour was decidedly ruddy and apricot-leaning. It made for a natural flush, as if the models had just been outdoors in the countryside all day.

Erdem

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Blurred, soft-focus lips, in gorgeous pink-coral shades, were spotted on the runway at Erdem—it's proof that light, more spring-adjacent colours also work in the cooler months.

New York

Ralph Lauren

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ralph Lauren nailed long, bohemian waves this season.

Carolina Herrera

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I can't get enough of this entire Carolina Herrera look; from the stacked bob to the dewy skin, perhaps it's the dark, rosy lip that takes the cake.

Coach

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unfussy, shaggy hair spotted at Coach, screamed "back to school".

Tory Burch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Greige, cool-toned eyeshadow softly washed across the eyelids harked to the 90's revival at Tory Burch.

Christian Cowan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bright pink accents at Christian Cowan broke up more minimalist beauty looks at NYFW.

Off-white

(Image credit: Getty Images)

These balmy, hydrated looking lips added a juicy accent to the face at Off-White.