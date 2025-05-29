If you ask me, as a lifelong perfume enthusiast, there's nothing more frustrating than dropping a generous amount of £££'s on a new fragrance, only to discover it lacks any kind of longevity on the skin. As a result, you end up spritzing through your scent much more quickly, adding insult to injury to your already-tired bank account.

If this is a particular pet peeve of yours, it may be time to invest in an extrait perfume, which lasts on skin longer than your average eau de parfum, by a lot. Here's what you need to know before making a purchase.

What is an extrait perfume?

What makes an extrait unique is its make-up: these perfumes are more highly concentrated than other types of scent. "An extrait de parfum is a more concentrated form of a fragrance, meaning it contains a higher percentage of perfume oils than an eau de parfum or eau de toilette," explains Thibaud Crivelli, founder of Maison Crivelli.

"At Maison Crivelli," he continues, "our extraits are formulated at a concentration of 30 per cent or higher, ensuring an intense, bold and immersive olfactory experience." Other brands that offer an extrait selection tend to stick to around the 30 per cent mark too, including the likes of MATIERE PREMIERE.

Some of your favourite fragrance brands may already have an extrait collection, without you even knowing. Case in point: Byredo, which has a six-bottle lineup with its strongest, most long-lasting scents.

A post shared by BYREDO (@officialbyredo) A photo posted by on

Why should you invest in an extrait perfume?

As mentioned, the primary benefit of an extrait is its longevity. There's nothing worse than buying an expensive perfume and discovering it won't even last until lunchtime on the skin. You certainly won't have that problem with these.

"An Extrait De Parfum will last longer than an Eau de Parfum," says Crivelli. "Our extraits are not only more powerful, but they are also significantly more long-lasting, offering an exceptional, unexpected sillage that remains on the skin for hours. Their high concentration ensures a slower, more complex evolution, allowing wearers to fully experience the layers and nuances of the fragrance throughout the day."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And in a world where "signature scents" that are truly unique are hard to come by, an extrait offers something slightly more niche, filling a need that fragrance enthusiasts have developed over time.

"Consumers today are looking for bolder, more distinctive scents that stand out from classic compositions, to showcase their unique personality," adds the perfumer. "They seek intensity, longevity, and a more powerful sillage, favouring fragrances that leave a lasting impression and evolve beautifully throughout the day. This growing demand reflects a desire for perfumes that are not only long-lasting but also richer, more textured, and deeply immersive."

5 MC approved extrait perfumes

Because of their higher concentration and increased longevity, these fragrances are more of an investment. But remember, if your budget extends to one of these, you won't need to use as much (girl math...).

Maison Crivelli Safran Secret Pure Perfume £220 at Harrods

As the brand's latest creation, Crivelli says he is particularly "fond" of Safran Secret, "for the emotional intensity and unique olfactive experience it offers." Inspired by an experience with a saffron field covered in thick fog, this warm and spicy extrait celebrates notes of saffron, blonde woods and spices.

Did you know that Merit's very first fragrance (which low-key broke the internet last year) is actually a highly concentrated extrait? This much-loved scent is musky, powdery, and somehow very familiar. The pear hits you first, with the dry-down offering more mellow notes of musk, vanilla and ambrette. You also won't find a more reasonably priced extrait around...

Byredo Tobacco Mandarin Extrait De Parfum £280 at Byredo

Offering a taste of luxury, Byredo's 6-part extrait collection is full of some of the brand's most masterful scents. Tobacco Mandarin, in my humble opinion, is one of the most beautiful, with zesty top notes of cumin and mandarin that are grounded by tobacco, leather and sandalwood.

Matiere Premiere Radical Rose Extrait de Parfum £350 at Harvey Nichols

Speaking of his extrait fragrance line, MATIERE PREMIERE founder Aurélien Guichard says that Radical Rose [along with 'French Flower'] is "really special" to him because it's "a dream come true. I am the only perfumer in the world to grow my own ingredients, roses and tuberoses, and create a fragrance with them."

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Extrait de Parfum £335 at John Lewis

Yes, Maison Francis Kurkdjian offers a more concentrated 'extrait' version of many of its most celebrated scents, from Baccarat Rouge to Oud. These are deeper, darker and more intense, in all the best ways.