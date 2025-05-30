I Can Confirm the Viral K-Beauty Multi-Tasking Balm Is Worth the Money—It’s Been A Saviour On Everything From Dry Patches to Sunburn

Korean beauty products and trends have been huge over the last few years. From glass skin and airbrush blush to the recently rebooted cushion foundations, there is always something new and exciting launching, so it's fair to say that K-beauty is here to stay.

A lot of the latest launches are quite technical, but one of the newest products to go viral is Wonderbalm, and it’s broken the mould a little, as it’s a simple and straightforward tub of all-natural balm, which promises big things.

Wonderbalm launched in 2024 and was created by David Herdman, who was suffering from very dry and cracked skin on his hands. His mother had similar complaints, so he decided to do something about it. He found a formulation that worked well and speedily to ease very irritated skin, but he wanted it to do more, so as well as a hand cream, it’s designed to be used for many, many different jobs.

The list of things that this balm claims to help is impressive—it can be used on the body, hair, lips and face and can double up as a make-up remover, primer, brow tamer, face mask, and even to soothe burns and scrapes. As somebody who loves a multi-tasking product, I was excited to try this new kid on the block, and after a few days of use, it's already earned itself a spot in my handbag.

It’s a very easy product to apply and use, and I love how gentle and straightforward the ingredients list is. The vegan balm contains a gorgeous blend of natural goodies, which includes olive oil, shea butter, candelilla wax, orange oil and vitamin E, minus any harsh chemicals or parabens. The simple mix makes it very gentle and even safe to use on eczema-prone and sensitive skin.

I’ve been using it mostly as a lip balm, and I love how it feels on my lips. It's silky smooth and adds a subtle wash of gloss but without any stickiness. The balm itself is silky and solid in the tub, but it quickly melts between fingers, so it’s best to use a small amount to avoid a mess—I was a little too keen the first time I used it, but it wasn’t a huge problem as I simply rubbed the excess product into my hands.

As well as using it on my lips, I have dabbed a little over my brows to add some hold, and I’ve patted it over my blusher for a hint of shine across my cheekbones. I’ve also used it to tame fuzz around my parting—again, I made sure to use it sparingly on hair, as it's quite gunky if you go overboard. Just a smidge of this balm is enough to fix, smooth and add shine, and the lovely lemony scent is a lovely fruity bonus.

It's worth mentioning that I had annoying dry and flaky skin at the edge of my nostrils after a nasty cold, so I slathered this over the area before bed. I woke up to much happier skin, and it had absorbed nicely without any residue. The balm is great for fixing small patches of dryness, but personally, I think using it as a face cream or mask would be a little bit heavy and sticky for my complexion. I also don’t see it working particularly well as a primer for the same reasons.

While the packaging isn’t as important as the balm itself, I thought it was noting, as I love how sleek and minimal the design is. As well as looking good, the 50ml tub is a generous size. It will last you for ages, but it's small enough to keep in my bag without feeling weighty.

While it won’t be replacing my usual primer, masks and face creams, this sheer balm has impressed me, and I can see why it has been so popular. It’s very nourishing to use, and is handy for quick and easy little touch-ups to lips, cheeks, brows and cuticles while I’m out and about. I will definitely be packing it with me for my holidays as I imagine it’ll be great for replenishing parched skin or easing the sting of sunburn.