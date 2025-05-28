I've been struggling with my skin for several months. And while lots of things have only seemed to exacerbate my damaged skin barrier (stay away from the strong tretinoin, kids), others have become essentials in getting my skin back on track.

During a recent facial, my facialist shared that my number one priority should be seeking out non-comedogenic formulas, as my pores are becoming clogged at an unprecedented rate. For this, she said, one of the hardest products to find is a good cleansing balm or oil. Enter: the Tatcha Camellia Cleansing Oil, which has proved to be a miracle worker.

Here are some reasons it's worth investing in, particularly if clogged pores are one of your key concerns.

Tatcha The Camellia Cleansing Oil £48 at Tatcha

Tatcha's The Camellia Cleansing Oil, Reviewed by a Beauty Editor

As mentioned, one of the many reasons you should be tempted by Tatcha's cleanser is the fact that it's an oil-based formula that is still non-comedogenic. In short, this means that despite having an oily feel, it won't clog pores. If you have acne-prone skin like I do, which can become sensitive or irritated easily, using a cleanser to remove your make-up that won't leave an oily excess or potentially trigger your breakouts is essential.

At the heart of this product's formulation is the camellia flower, which produces Japanese camellia oil. It's otherwise known as tsubaki, which you may have heard of from other incredible beauty products hailing from Asia. It is high in antioxidants and an excellent source of vitamins A, B, D, and E, as well as omega fatty acids 3, 6, and 9. These are all great for nourishing and moisturising both skin and hair.

Also included is Hadasei-3™, which is a proprietary complex of rice, green tea, and algae. Again, this ingredient is super high in antioxidants, and interestingly, contains essential amino acids and gentle AHAs like lactic acid, which gently exfoliate skin as well as hydrate.

Importantly, as well as being non-comedogenic, the cleanser has been made without any of the following: mineral oil, synthetic fragrances, sulfate detergents, parabens, urea, DEA, TEA, or phthalates.

If having a skincare routine that feels sensorial and relaxing is important to you, beginning with a silky primary cleanser is a must. I know from personal experience that I'm way more likely to use a product if it feels like self-care, and the Camellia Cleansing Oil is certainly up there. It has a gloriously smooth texture, feeling both nourishing and rich yet never heavy or overpowering. Put simply, it's just lovely to use, particularly in the evening, to cleanse the day away.

This product is designed to be used as your primary cleanser during nighttime routines. It effectively removes makeup and pollution from the day, emulsifies beautifully and leaves the face feeling soft to the touch.

And unsurprisingly, I'm not the only one who thinks highly of this oil. It's popular on social media and also performed well in testing, according to the team at Tatcha. In fact, they tell me, during clinical studies, 100% showed an immediate ease of makeup removal, 100% showed a prolonged improvement in softness, and 100% showed a prolonged improvement in radiance after one use. It's now a non-negotiable for me.