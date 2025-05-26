This face wash has been an icon for 25 years—it’s fuss-free, gentle, but *works hard*
We'll never get tired of this one...
We all love a new, innovative beauty brand or product that's going viral on social media, but some classics, like the Fresh Soy Face Cleanser, just stand the test of time in a way many of the newbies can't.
Celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2024, this cleanser has been a favourite of celebrities, beauty editors and dermatologists (notably including Dr. Daniel Sugai) for decades now. If you're in need of a fuss-free, gentle-yet-efficacious cleanser that will never let you down, this is the one to rely on. Here's why.
Fresh Soy Face Cleanser: The Ingredients
With strong, acid-based cleansers aplenty on the shelves, Fresh's gentle cleanse is the antidote and the ultimate simple, pared-back face wash. In truth, all you need from a cleanser is a formula that gently washes and removes makeup and daily grime, but does not strip or unnecessarily exfoliate: that's what other key products like serums are for.
This product features an ingredients list that is simple yet effective, and notably focused on soothing and cooling the skin as it gets to work.
Aloe vera gel is a key component, which works to calm the complexion, making it brilliant for redness, irritation or sensitivity. Similarly, cucumber extract (which is what gives the product its pleasant light scent) complements aloe vera's soothing properties, leaving skin feeling super refreshed. Then there's the soy proteins, which help to deeply hydrate, as well as improve elasticity and maintain moisture levels.
Fresh Soy Face Cleanser: Reviewed by a Beauty Editor
Another reason why I, and many others, enjoy using the Soy Face Cleanser is because of its texture and the sensorial experience it offers. The product has a cooling gel texture which contributes to its refreshing benefits. It lathers up easily and a little goes a long way, plus it feels ultra-hydrating on the skin.
I've used this cleanser for years, and especially when my skin is irritated or feeling sensitive, it's a product I always tend to return to. I truly believe it's the ultimate 'simple' cleanser, not to mention it's specifically designed to maintain the skin's PH and moisture barrier, making it a great all-rounder.
While I tend to reach for this as a morning face wash or my PM secondary, wash-off cleanser, you can also rely on it as your primary cleanse in the evening for removing makeup. It's particularly gentle on the eyes, which is hard to find with gel cleansers, in my experience.
The product is also suitable for all skin types, widening its appeal. I've gone through periods of dryness, sensitivity and oiliness, and I can always rely on this to thoroughly cleanse and never strip the skin.
In short, this is a cleanser for everybody, for every occasion—so if you're in the market for a new face wash, this one is definitely worth considering.
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.
