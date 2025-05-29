If you’re someone who likes to stay up to date on the latest skincare trends and new launches, you’ll know that it’s an industry that constantly strives for innovation. Whether it’s an exciting new ingredient or a fresh approach to your skincare routine as a whole, pushing the boundaries in terms of efficacy, performance and, as a consequence, results, is of the highest priority—not only to the brands creating the products, but also to us as skincare users.

This means, though, that any beauty lover faces the constant battle of having to stay up to date with the launches themselves, plus the beauty buzzwords that come with them. And, let’s be honest, we’re an industry that loves a snappy name. Whether it’s skinification, where hardworking skincare ingredients are applied to other areas like the hair and scalp, or biohacking—which is what I’m going to get in-depth about today—beauty advice can come at you thick and fast. So, it can be useful to get some expert advice, and that’s where my handy team of skincare professionals come in…

Firstly, what is biohacking in skincare?

“Skincare biohacking is the science of optimizing your skin's biology using advanced ingredients, smart formulations, and lifestyle integration,” says Lindsay Van De Looij, founder of Labareau, “It focuses on enhancing the skin’s natural processes—like collagen synthesis, cellular turnover, and barrier repair—rather than just masking symptoms.”

What this means is, “Rather than focusing on surface-level quick fixes, biohacking works with the skin’s own systems at a cellular level,” explains Joanna Ellmer, founder of REOME, “It’s about harnessing precision ingredients — often biotechnologically derived — to influence longevity pathways, reduce inflammation, and reverse the visible signs of cellular fatigue.”

This may all seem quite complicated, but don’t worry, it doesn’t have to be. “Biohacking doesn’t require an elaborate routine,” Ellmer continues, “it begins with understanding the skin as a dynamic, responsive ecosystem [and tailoring your routine around it].”

So, just how do you do that? Of course, the experts had plenty of advice…

How to biohack your skincare routine, according to the experts

1. Begin with barrier intelligence

First up, it’s important to think about the skin barrier , that is, the outer layer of skin that keeps the good stuff in and the bad stuff out. “Think of this as priming the skin for performance,” says Ellmer, “The skin cannot function optimally if the barrier is compromised, so start with formulas that hydrate deeply, restore lipid balance, and support microbial diversity. ” A nourishing moisturiser or serum, free from actives, is a great option for this as it’ll soothe and protect while also improving barrier function.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Hydration, Hydration, Hydration

In keeping with this idea, it’s important to ensure your skin is healthy and hydrated at a cellular level. “Hydration is foundational in biohacking because dehydrated skin can’t heal,” says Van De Looij. Opting for ingredients that restore the skin's natural lipids—components which play a role in hydration and barrier health—is a great place to start. Think hyaluronic acid, squalane and glycerin-infused formulas.

And hydration's role in biohacking doesn’t stop there. “Combining ingredients like low molecular weight hyaluronic acid may help some active ingredients penetrate deeper and boost results,” says Dr Sina Ghadiri, consultant dermatologist and founder of Sinaesthetics, “So keep your eyes peeled for more brands formulating with this in mind”.

La Roche-Posay's Hyalu B5 serum is a great example of this as it includes both high and low molecular hyaluronic acid.

3. Incorporate senescence-targeting actives

“Cellular senescence—the process by which cells stop functioning efficiently—is a key driver of visible ageing,” says Ellmer and, why you by no means need to feel compelled to reverse these physical signs, it can be useful to treat this at a cellular level to keep your skin looking it’s best.

“Emerging bioactives, [ingredients which can naturally help stimulate human tissue], can selectively support the removal of these dysfunctional cells, making way for fresher, more active ones.” What this means is that over time, your poorly functioning cells are replaced with fresh new ones, which results in a smoother, healthier complexion.

4. Optimise with precision peptides and antioxidants

Next up, when it comes to biohacking ingredients is the hardworking duo of peptides and antioxidants, “These ingredients help regulate repair, [improve] collagen production, and [increase] environmental resilience,” explains Ellmer.

While you can most often recognise peptide-infused formulas through their names, antioxidants can come in many different forms. Paul Baek, Founder + Formulator of MATTER OF FACT, swears by Vitamin C, “It’s not only a fantastic antioxidant, but can also address dark spots and wrinkling,” he told me.

“I'm also especially excited about the rise of exosome treatments,” says Dr Ghadiri, “They’re stem cell–derived vesicles rich in growth factors, enzymes, DNA and amino acids, amongst others.” When applied to the skin, exosomes can help with skin rejuvenation and healing.

5. Introduce retinoids

Lastly, many of the skincare experts all agree retinoids should play a key role in any biohacked skincare routine. “It's the gold standard cosmetic ingredient for aging skin,” says Baek. And, Dr Ghadiri agrees, “Although the ideal skincare routine depends on individual needs and goals some core staples apply to most. These include retinoids (vitamin A derivatives) famed for boosting collagen and accelerating cell turnover.”

The key to retinoids is to slowly build up your tolerance and stop if your skin becomes stressed or inflamed. If you’re unsure, err on the side of caution with a low percentage formula and increase it's potency as time goes on. Alternatively, speak to an expert, like at skincare brand Dermatica, for professional advice and a personalised dosage.