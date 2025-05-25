Mimosa Fragrances Are Subtly Floral, Honeyed, and Perfect for Summer—Here Are 7 of The Best

A warm, airy all-rounder

Mimosa perfumes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published
in Features

The thing I love most about mimosa as a fragrance note is how versatile and adaptable it is by nature. Not only does it combine with a huge range of other ingredients beautifully, it's also full of contradictions when worn alone: sweet and powdery yet light, green and woody, this is a floral that plays by its own rules.

This allows mimosa notes to be worn in numerous different ways. Want to go super sweet and floral? Opt for something that blends with the likes of violet or rose. Need an elixir that's slightly more grounded or spicy? Try a perfume that also celebrates cardamom and saffron. Here, I lay out seven different ways to wear this unexpected note, regardless of your taste.

1. Jo Malone London Mimosa & Cardamom Cologne

Mimosa Perfumes - Jo Malone London

(Image credit: Jo Malone London)

Jo Malone London Mimosa & Cardamom Cologne

Specifications

Key notes: Mimosa, cardamom, tonka bean

Perhaps the most famous of all mimosa perfumes, Jo Malone London's Mimosa & Cardamom Cologne is an icon for a reason, and the perfect introductory scent to the note. The magic of this fragrance is that it somehow manages to be a bit of everything all at once: it's warm and spicy, yet floral and powdery; it's light, yet has depth, and is fresh enough for summer, but smooth enough for winter. In short, combining mimosa with cardamom was nothing short of a genius move by the fragrance house.

2. Chloé Atelier des Fleurs Herba Mimosa 

Mimosa Perfumes - Chloe

(Image credit: Chloe)

Chloé Atelier des Fleurs Herba Mimosa

Specifications

Key notes: Mimosa

Chloé's Atelier des Fleurs' range honours single floral notes in all their beauty, and Herba Mimosa, unsurprisingly, celebrates mimosa. The scent was inspired by a discovery of mimosas blooming in the hills of Grasse by perfumer Amandine Clerc-Marie in her youth, and thus is an ode to the sweet yet woody nature of this beautiful yellow floral.

3. Vilhelm Modest Mimosa

Mimosa Perfumes - Vilhelm

(Image credit: Vilhelm)

Vilhelm Modest Mimosa

Specifications

Key notes: Mimosa, carrot, musk

The name 'Modest Mimosa' is particularly apt for this scent, which feels grounded and subtle in nature, while still celebrating all that mimosa can bring to a fragrance. This is undeniably pretty and powdery, but with weight and complexity, brought in by the musk and leather sitting at the base. Top notes of carrot and neroli also bring a modern, refreshing touch to the initial smell of the perfume when it lands on skin.

4. Phlur Not Your Baby 

Mimosa Perfumes - Phlur

(Image credit: Phlur)

Phlur Not Your Baby

Specifications

Key notes : Mimosa, violet, cardamom

If you love mimosa because of its powdery sweet muskiness, you can't beat Phlur's 'Not Your Baby.' One of my favourites for the brand, this is pretty with all the right attitude, combining floral mimosa and violet with zesty bergamot and spicy cardamom. It also has a smooth, creamy undertone thanks to the vanilla, tonka bean and sandalwood at the base.

5. Frédéric Malle Une Fleur de Cassie

Mimosa Perfumes - Frederic Malle

(Image credit: Frederic Malle)

Frédéric Malle Une Fleur de Cassie

Specifications

Key notes: Mimosa, sandalwood, rose

Frédéric Malle's Une Fleur de Cassie was inspired by the decadence and glamour of the 1930s, and it's easy to see how when you smell this fragrance. It celebrates mimosa and other florals such as jasmine and rose, but with a solid, luxe base of vanilla and sandalwood that adds a rich creaminess. In short, it screams 'I smell expensive,' in all the best ways.

6. LOEWE Earth 

Mimosa Perfumes - Loewe

(Image credit: Loewe)

LOEWE Earth

Specifications

Key notes: Mimosa, violet, pear

For a perfume collection that celebrates the elements, 'Earth' will connect you to everything that's sweet about life with a clear nod to mimosa, violet and pear. It honours the powdery freshness that defines mimosa, while also smelling earthy, fresh and grounded through truffle and elemi. While this may be on the more expensive side, it looks fantastic on my countertop, and I will no doubt be reaching for it all summer long.

7. Aesop Gloam

Mimosa Perfumes - Aesop

(Image credit: Aesop)

Aesop Gloam

Specifications

Key notes: Mimosa, saffron, iris

Each of Aesop's exquisite scents brings something unique and original to the table, and 'Gloam' is no exception. If the thought of wearing super sweet and powdery mimosa fills you with dread, this is the antidote, with warm spices and rustic woody notes to neutralise and complement the pretty floral in all the best ways possible. So, it's got all the loveliness of mimosa, but it's decidedly grounded and will see you through from day to night.

Rebecca Fearn

Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸