Mimosa Fragrances Are Subtly Floral, Honeyed, and Perfect for Summer—Here Are 7 of The Best
A warm, airy all-rounder
The thing I love most about mimosa as a fragrance note is how versatile and adaptable it is by nature. Not only does it combine with a huge range of other ingredients beautifully, it's also full of contradictions when worn alone: sweet and powdery yet light, green and woody, this is a floral that plays by its own rules.
This allows mimosa notes to be worn in numerous different ways. Want to go super sweet and floral? Opt for something that blends with the likes of violet or rose. Need an elixir that's slightly more grounded or spicy? Try a perfume that also celebrates cardamom and saffron. Here, I lay out seven different ways to wear this unexpected note, regardless of your taste.
1. Jo Malone London Mimosa & Cardamom Cologne
Jo Malone London Mimosa & Cardamom Cologne
Specifications
Perhaps the most famous of all mimosa perfumes, Jo Malone London's Mimosa & Cardamom Cologne is an icon for a reason, and the perfect introductory scent to the note. The magic of this fragrance is that it somehow manages to be a bit of everything all at once: it's warm and spicy, yet floral and powdery; it's light, yet has depth, and is fresh enough for summer, but smooth enough for winter. In short, combining mimosa with cardamom was nothing short of a genius move by the fragrance house.
2. Chloé Atelier des Fleurs Herba Mimosa
Chloé Atelier des Fleurs Herba Mimosa
Specifications
Chloé's Atelier des Fleurs' range honours single floral notes in all their beauty, and Herba Mimosa, unsurprisingly, celebrates mimosa. The scent was inspired by a discovery of mimosas blooming in the hills of Grasse by perfumer Amandine Clerc-Marie in her youth, and thus is an ode to the sweet yet woody nature of this beautiful yellow floral.
3. Vilhelm Modest Mimosa
Vilhelm Modest Mimosa
Specifications
The name 'Modest Mimosa' is particularly apt for this scent, which feels grounded and subtle in nature, while still celebrating all that mimosa can bring to a fragrance. This is undeniably pretty and powdery, but with weight and complexity, brought in by the musk and leather sitting at the base. Top notes of carrot and neroli also bring a modern, refreshing touch to the initial smell of the perfume when it lands on skin.
4. Phlur Not Your Baby
Phlur Not Your Baby
Specifications
If you love mimosa because of its powdery sweet muskiness, you can't beat Phlur's 'Not Your Baby.' One of my favourites for the brand, this is pretty with all the right attitude, combining floral mimosa and violet with zesty bergamot and spicy cardamom. It also has a smooth, creamy undertone thanks to the vanilla, tonka bean and sandalwood at the base.
5. Frédéric Malle Une Fleur de Cassie
Frédéric Malle Une Fleur de Cassie
Specifications
Frédéric Malle's Une Fleur de Cassie was inspired by the decadence and glamour of the 1930s, and it's easy to see how when you smell this fragrance. It celebrates mimosa and other florals such as jasmine and rose, but with a solid, luxe base of vanilla and sandalwood that adds a rich creaminess. In short, it screams 'I smell expensive,' in all the best ways.
6. LOEWE Earth
LOEWE Earth
Specifications
For a perfume collection that celebrates the elements, 'Earth' will connect you to everything that's sweet about life with a clear nod to mimosa, violet and pear. It honours the powdery freshness that defines mimosa, while also smelling earthy, fresh and grounded through truffle and elemi. While this may be on the more expensive side, it looks fantastic on my countertop, and I will no doubt be reaching for it all summer long.
7. Aesop Gloam
Aesop Gloam
Specifications
Each of Aesop's exquisite scents brings something unique and original to the table, and 'Gloam' is no exception. If the thought of wearing super sweet and powdery mimosa fills you with dread, this is the antidote, with warm spices and rustic woody notes to neutralise and complement the pretty floral in all the best ways possible. So, it's got all the loveliness of mimosa, but it's decidedly grounded and will see you through from day to night.
