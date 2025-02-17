Looking to encourage collagen and reduce the appearance of fine lines? You need to know about this wonder ingredient
Our love of peptides continues...
Our love of peptides has continued to grow in the past several years. Short chains of amino acids, peptides are known to have all sorts of benefits, from boosting collagen and elastin levels in skin to protecting the all-important moisture barrier and enhancing hydration.
The latest peptide love affair skincare enthusiasts are getting excited about? Matrixyl 3000. It may sound super techy and a little intimidating, but this ingredient actually is pretty straightforward in its long list of benefits and the ways to use it. Here's what you need to know, and why I predict this will be your new go-to for 2025.
What is Matrixyl 3000?
First, it's useful to explain how this new skincare favourite is made. A peptide-based ingredient, Matrixyl 3000 is formed of two key peptides: Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1 and Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7, both of which have unique skincare benefits that, when combined, create something pretty special. "Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1 stimulates collagen and elastin production, which is key for reducing wrinkles and fine lines," explains Dr Sonia Khorana, cosmetic doctor and dermatology expert. "Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7 reduces inflammation and the production of skin-damaging compounds (like glycation end products), which contribute to ageing."
The ways in which Matrixyl 3000 aids in skin health can be categorised into two main areas: anti-ageing and hydration/protection. In terms of keeping skin youthful and fresh, it "works by stimulating collagen and elastin production, helping to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and overall skin sagging," says Consultant Dermatologist Dr Derrick Phillips. In addition, the ingredient "also promotes skin repair and strengthens the skin barrier whilst improving elasticity and hydration over time."
Because of these key benefits, Skin Expert Dr Kemi Fabusiwa describes Matrixyl 3000 as a "personal trainer for your skin. Think of it as a workout for your face."
Who would benefit from this in their skincare routine?
Because of its wide-reaching list of benefits, Matrixyl 3000 is suitable—and recommended—for a variety of skin types and skin concerns. Most notably of course would be anyone concerned with signs of ageing, which include "fine lines, wrinkles, and loss of elasticity," according to Dr Phillips. "Younger individuals aiming to improve the early signs of ageing can also benefit from incorporating this into their routine," he adds, noting it's a great preventative ingredient, too.
Dr Khorana also explains that Matrixyl 3000 is a solid choice for anyone who has dry, dehydrated or sensitive skin as well. "It’s gentle and non-irritating, making it a great alternative to retinol for those with sensitivity," she says, adding it is also great for "supporting hydration and skin barrier function."
Which products contain Matrixyl 3000?
If you're convinced you must try Matrixyl 3000, the easiest way to incorporate it into your routine is through a serum formula. Not only is this where it is most commonly found, but as a beauty editor I would always recommend trying to find trending ingredients such as this in a serum format; serums are made with molecules that are small enough to penetrate deeply into the skin, making them the most sensible (and effective) mode of delivery. The following five have been recommended by the experts I spoke with.
This product received special mentions from Dr Khorana and Dr Phillips, who said: "The Ordinary Matrixyl 10% + HA is a highly effective and affordable serum. It combines a 10% concentration of Matrixyl peptides with hyaluronic acid to target fine lines, wrinkles, and loss of elasticity while providing deep hydration. The lightweight, water-based formula is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin, and layers well with other skincare products."
A favourite of Dr Khorana's, Medik8's bestselling formula actually contains an impressive ten peptides, working hard to aid in any unwanted signs of ageing such as fine lines and loss of elasticity. It also delivers a brilliant boost of hydration.
Dr Fabusiwa highlights this as her personal favourite: "This serum is a bit more of an investment, but it's worth it if you're serious about anti-ageing. It contains a blend of peptides, including Matrixyl 3000, to help improve skin texture and firmness."
An icon in its own right, Clarins Double Serum actually features this clever peptide complex, as well as 22 powerful plant extracts. Its fans praise the serum for visibly reducing fine lines and wrinkles.
Matrixyl 3000 is the key component in Inkey's beloved affordable serum, which allows you to try the ingredient for just £15. Tempted? I'd absolutely recommend it.
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.
