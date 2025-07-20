I Always Get Terrible Breakouts After a Holiday, but This Mini Skincare Kit Has Kept My Complexion in Check When Travelling

I am meticulous with my daily skincare routine—years of acne will do that to a person. However, my most toxic trait is how badly I let it slip when I go on holiday. Plenty of us find that the sun works wonders at clearing up spots, and my almost total lack of base makeup when abroad always tricks me into thinking I don't need to be as stringent with my serums. Yet, every time I return home with bouts of new breakouts and dryness. That's why my new discovery of the Dr Sam's Radiance Kit feels like a godsend.

My adoration for Dr Sam's skincare is no secret; it has worked wonders at keeping my blemish-prone skin clear, whilst also boosting brightness, hydration, and protecting from environmental aggressors. In fact, I would probably claim the Nightly Serum as my one and only desert island beauty product. Yes, it really is that good.

But for the aforementioned reasons, I typically neglect to pack it in my carry-on. I tell myself my skin can be without retinol for a week, even though I know very well by now that my acne waits for no one. And even if I manage to keep it clear for the duration of my holiday, the spots come back in full force when I land back in London.

It's not just the serum that I need on hand, it's really my full (and very carefully curated) routine. Unsurprisingly, a lot of it is padded out by Dr Sam's, so discovering the brand makes a very affordable minis kit solved my travel skin woes in an instant.

If you're similarly on the hunt for some hard-working, travel-friendly skincare pack alongside your best perfume minis, look no further.

Dr Sam's Radiance Kit £37 at Dr Sam's I hate decanting my regular skincare products into smaller bottles, and lots of packaging types mean it just isn't possible. This handy kit has every single skincare step covered in easy mini tubes that can be thrown into even the smallest of carry-ons.

Yes, there are plenty of travel minis on the market, but there are very good reasons why this is the collection I swear by. I first tried out Dr Sam's about six months ago, and I really mean it when I say that it has kept my skin the clearest it has been since childhood. I had terrible acne from the age of 13 to my early 20s, until a dose of Accutane cleared it up, so I know a thing or two about skincare for blemish-prone skin.

This simple kit contains each of my Dr Sam's favourites in one, all of which are suitable for every skin type, but will work wonders for breakouts. My favourite thing about this brand is how simple every product is; they do exactly what they say on the tin. Allow me to briefly talk you through each one and why it's worth the investment.

The Radiance Kit: My Review

The Flawless Cleanser gives me the most thorough cleanse without any stripping; my skin never feels tight or dry afterwards, which it does with plenty of other face washes, and it's non-comedogenic and fragrance-free. The Moisturiser is the ideal follow up hydrating and nourishing cream that is neither thick nor greasy, so it's perfect after a day in the sun.

I have previously ranked the Daily Sunscreen as one of the best facial sunscreens on the market, as it's lightweight and comfortable on the skin, perfect for wearing under makeup, and provides ample coverage for the summer months (essential in a holiday kit). Once again, it doesn't clog or irritate my skin.

The Brightly Serum has a fairly thick cream consistency that sinks in quickly, and it's a true daytime all-rounder. It evens out skin-tone, calms bumps, and clears pores with the mix of Azelaic Acid, Niacinamide, Vitamin C and Bakuchiol. I apply first thing and let it fully sink in before following up with SPF, and I find that it keeps my skin in check through sweaty and sunny days.

And the star of the show, my beloved Nightly Serum, is the main thing I now can't ever go on holiday without. It contains Niacinamide, Granactive Retinoid®, Azelaic Acid, and Bakuchiol, so it resurfaces skin texture, clears pores, and calms blemishes without the dreaded 'purge' or irritation that can come with other retinoids. I use it every other night at home without fail, so having it in a handy little tube to take on the plane is a lifesaver.

I can spend hours debating which skincare products to pack on holiday with me, weighing up every scenario that might call for something different. But this affordable kit has absolutely everything covered—I can pop it in my wash bag and call it a day.

Whether you want a one-and-done skincare set you can take travelling anywhere, or you just want to try out smaller versions of these products before investing in the full size, it's a no-brainer investment if you also struggle with holiday skin.