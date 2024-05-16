14 beauty editors confirm it—these luxury beauty products are worth their weight in gold

Beauty editors try hundreds of beauty products each year. It comes with the territory, of course, but with so many new launches at our fingertips it does mean that for us to recommend a product it has to be seriously impressive. And if it’s a luxury beauty product with a price tag to match? It’s going to have to work even harder to excite. Because while there used to be an intrinsic tie between efficacy and the price that you paid for a product, the high-street is now awash with brilliantly affordable beauty brands formulating innovative products to rival the luxury market.

So, are there any luxury beauty products that can still justify their price tag? Absolutely. In fact, according to these discerning beauty editors, there are certain luxury beauty products that are so good that they happily spend their own hard-earned cash on them. (The ultimate seal of approval from a beauty editor.) Yes, they’re undeniably pricey, but if you’re looking to upgrade your beauty routine with something extra-special then it might be worth a peruse.

Mica Ricketts, Freelance Beauty Editor

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

Is Clinical Pro-Heal Serum Advance+ £155 at Face the Future “I first tried this serum a few years back when I was following the skincare routine of glowy goddess Rosie Huntington-Whiteley for a feature. I had never put a product so expensive on my face before and I had no idea what to expect, especially as I was dealing with some pretty persistent acne breakouts at the time and felt really unconfident in my skin. But this serum is really something special. Within just a couple of weeks my skin looked dramatically improved—active breakouts were reduced, existing marks and scars from old spots were reduced, and overall my skin looked more even in texture, smoother and more radiant. It’s not often that a product manages to ease congestion, calm inflammation and give skin a glow boost, but this product manages it. The formula is potent— 15% L-ascorbic acid, a stabilised form of vitamin C to brighten and protect skin, 1% retinol to boost cell turnover, and olive leaf extract to act as a naturally healing antioxidant—but if you have skin that’s prone to inflammation in any form then I’d highly recommend it. I’ve been lucky enough to be sent a couple of bottles since, but I’ve also repurchased this multiple times as it’s so transformative for my skin.” - Mica Ricketts, Freelance Beauty Editor

Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK

(Image credit: Shannon Lawlor)

Hermès Rouge Hermès Matte Lipstick in Rouge Casaque £62 at John Lewis "Anyone who knows me can back me up here—I'm a luxury snob. If I don't consider a beauty product luxurious enough, I won't use it. That's not to say it has to be expensive, I just need my beauty products to feel really special when I'm using them. If a beauty product doesn't make me feel like a million bucks, I'm probably not going to pick it up again. So while I could sit here and tell you that X beauty product is worth its £500 price tag because of the science and the innovation, I'm not going to bother—I'm just going to tell it as it is. This £62 lipstick is just really, really special. Yes, the formula is easily the best I have ever tried (matte finish, no budging, no drying), but it's the way this lipstick makes me feel that makes it the best of the best. The shade is pure dopamine. The bright, poppy red has a cool, orange tone that livens up my entire face. This lipstick is so luxe, so perfect, so joy-inducing, that my cheeks ache from smiling whenever I wear it." - Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

Tori Crowther, Freelance Health and Beauty Journalist

Diptyque Fleur De Peau Eau De Parfum £153 at NET-A-PORTER £153 at John Lewis £165 at Amazon “Without a doubt, my favourite luxury beauty brand is Diptyque. This is because, despite all of the freebies we get as beauty editors, it's the one luxury brand I've spent the most money on. It's my go-to for treating myself and gifting to friends and family. Taking the top spot out of my many favourite products from the brand has to be Diptyque's Fleur de Peau Eau de Parfum. It's the most beautiful clean, musky scent that feels both comforting and elegant—I like to think of it as an elevated skin scent. If I'm feeling really fancy, I'll spritz it over the top of the Fleau de Peau body lotion. Honestly, bury me in Diptyque. It's worth every penny.” - Tori Crowther, Freelance Health and Beauty Journalist

Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK

SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic £90 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK £129.99 at Face the Future £165 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK "Okay, I know that £165 is a lot to spend on one serum and I have tried to find another that does the same job for a fraction of the price, but so far this task has proved fruitless. You see, almost every single skincare expert that I have encountered during my years in the industry has recommended this vitamin C serum. It is considered by so many to be the gold standard. And I have to say that I agree. My skin looks and feels healthier because of it. And by that I mean that my skin is brighter, plumper, I don't need to wear as much make-up and it feels smooth and soft to the touch. Because of the high levels of its ingredients—vitamins C and E, and ferulic acid—I know that I'm protected from free-radical damage too. I really notice a difference to my skin when I take a break from using it, which is why I now have a very healthy stock of it in my beauty stash." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

Ata-Owaji Victor, Freelance Beauty Editor and Journalist

Clé De Peau Beauté Le Sérum £155 at LookFantastic "When it comes to luxury products it’s easy to buy into trends with the hope that the price point and popularity will somehow translate to superior levels of efficacy. To temper this, I follow quite a simple self-made criteria when it comes to figuring out what products are actually worth investing in. One: Is this something that works with my existing beauty habits? Two: If I fall in love with this product can I confidently say that I’ll re-buy this product? This simple formula is what led me to Clé De Peau's Beauté Le Sérum . It’s a lightweight serum that boosts skin radiance in a way that makes it hard to not budget for a re-up in your next skincare haul. Cycle it into your nighttime routine or place it under makeup for daytime—it’s an all-rounder that’s worth the splurge." - Ata-Owaji Victor, Freelance Beauty Editor and Journalist

Jacqueline Kilikita, Deputy Beauty Director at Refinery29 UK

Burberry Beyond Wear Perfecting Matte Foundation £45 at Selfridges "I get compliments on my make-up and skin whenever I wear this foundation. Just one pump is enough to tuck away dark circles, redness and skin staining left behind by breakouts. While the finish is matte, it doesn't look or feel drying, nor mask-like. Instead, it delicately air-brushes my skin. I'm most impressed by how well it sticks around. I have oily skin and makeup tends to slip and slide come 3pm, but this doesn't budge an inch. It's well worth the money—I use it daily!" - Jacqueline Kilikita, Deputy Beauty Director at Refinery29 UK

Lucy Partington, Freelance Beauty Journalist

Chantecaille Future Skin Foundation £63.95 at allbeauty.com UK £90.60 at Amazon £130 at NET-A-PORTER "Spending £80 on a foundation is obscene, but I can’t deny that this is truly one of the best I’ve ever tried. The formula itself is incredibly lightweight and it blends like a dream, it really is my skin but a million times better. It’s lightweight, I love the subtle, lit-from-within glow it gives me and the fact it truly lasts all day long is the real icing on the cake. A little goes a long way, but no matter how much I apply, it never looks heavy or caked-on. I’d say it’s one of those products that you need to try for yourself to see just how incredible it is. However, the one downside is that the shade range isn’t great, but as far as I’m aware, the team are working to extend it." - Lucy Partington, Freelance Beauty Journalist

Zeynab Mohamed, Freelance Beauty Journalist

Makeup by Mario Master Mattes Palette £55 at Sephora "I have never been one for elaborate eyeshadow looks. I’m that person, if it’s a special occasion, I’ll go as far as literally dabbing some sparkle pigment on my lids. But there is one eyeshadow palette I’ll always return to, The Make Up By Mario Master Mattes Palette. The only eyeshadow palette you will ever need, and definitely worth the price tag. It’s absolutely gorgeous, the eyeshadows themselves are buttery soft and blend without any effort, making it perfect for me. Oh, and the colours—a foolproof selection of matte shadows that work for the everyday as well as those occasions whemn you want to go for something bolder." - Zeynab Mohamed, Freelance Beauty Journalist

Eleanor Vousden, Beauty Editor at Who What Wear UK

Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara £16 at John Lewis £31 at NET-A-PORTER £31 at Cult Beauty Global "I've tried several mascaras and while I usually vouch that the drugstore ones are the best, I have to make an exception for the Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions mascara. My lashes are stubbornly straight and resist a curl, but this one actually holds all day long, leaving my lashes lifted, fanned out and with amazing length. It's also a tubing mascara, so it removes really easily at the end of the day too." - Eleanor Vousden, Beauty Editor at Who What Wear UK

Rebecca Fearn, Freelance Beauty Editor & Features Writer

SkinCeuticals Phloretin CF £170.69 at Amazon "Okay, I have to say the Skinceuticals Phloretin CF vitamin C serum. It's ridiculously expensive when you consider other great budget vitamin C serums on the market, but it's my absolute favourite and the core of my skincare routine. I can play around with different cleansers or moisturisers, but my morning serum always stays the same. My skin tolerates it so well and it brightens, protects and boosts." - Rebecca Fearn, Freelance Beauty Editor & Features Writer

Humeara Mohamed, Freelance Beauty Editor

RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Serum £99 at Cult Beauty "Obsessed doesn't even begin to cover my feelings for this formula. I'm a very hairy gal and with that comes some pretty impressive lashes and brows—they're my defining features—so I love to make them as big and as outrageous as possible. Why not play to my strengths? Enter: the Revitalash serum, which stops lashes in the 'growth phase' of their cycle to keep them growing... and growing... and growing. Now, my lashes are so long that they bat my glasses, and I can't leave the house without someone asking me if they're real." – Humeara Mohamed, Freelance Beauty Editor

Lucy Abersteen, Freelance Beauty Editor

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation £37.99 at Amazon £45 at John Lewis £46 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK "There are definitely high-end skincare buys or scented candles that I love and might have chosen with a bit more thought, but the first one that sprang to mind when Mica asked for my go-to luxury beauty product was the iconic Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation. It's not a full coverage base (a heavier-duty concealer will disguise things like angry blemishes), but what it does have is this unique, slightly lit-from-within, slightly matte finish that just looks... great. Also very buildable and non-comedogenic, it's ideal if you like a bit of radiance but, like me, need one of the best foundations for oily skin that won't go overly shiny. Just last week, when I noticed that my current bottle is starting to run low, I genuinely said to myself that I'd have to order more once it's gone because it's such a favourite of mine. I think that says quite a lot from a beauty editor who has tried 100+ foundations and gets to test new ones before they hit the market." - Lucy Abersteen, Freelance Beauty Editor

Vanese Maddix, Freelance Beauty Journalist

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream £71 at NET-A-PORTER £145 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK £145 at Cult Beauty Global "I’m not usually one to spend a fortune on a skincare product, partly because I get to try a ton as part of my job and because many of the products that frequent my skincare roster are pretty inexpensive. However, now and then I’ll try a luxury product and realise that it well and truly is worth the hefty price tag. It’s Augustinus Bader's The Rich Cream for me—a really well-formulated cream that leaves my normal-to-dry skin feeling completely rejuvenated and moisturised. The cream is enriched with nourishing argan, avocado and evening primrose oils with a non-greasy finish and truly feels like such a worthy luxury during my evening skincare routine. I also recently watched Challengers which showed Zendaya’s character lathering herself in Augustinus Bader products, and if it’s good enough for Zendaya, it’s good enough for me!" - Vanese Maddix, Freelance Beauty Journalist

Emily Knott, Commerce Publisher and Editor at MailOnline and Metro

111Skin Celestial Black Diamond Lifting and Firming Face Mask X 5 £100 at Liberty "In the whirlwind of weddings that have marked my calendar over the past year, one constant has been my reliance on 111SKIN’s face masks. Notably, the Celestial Black Diamond Face Mask has become a staple in my pampering routine, delivering instant firmness, plumping away fine lines, and deeply nourishing my skin. It’s a must-have in my prep kit for any special occasion. At £100 for a box of five, they’re undeniably an investment, but one I’d be willing to make." - Emily Knott, Commerce Publisher and Editor at MailOnline and Metro Remember: Use single-use beauty products sparingly and ensure you recycle and compost any elements you can.