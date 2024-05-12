I asked our editors for their travel beauty essentials—here are the 11 products we wouldn’t holiday without

Summer’s officially around the corner, the weather has finally picked up and that means one thing—you’re probably planning your next holiday. So naturally, it’s important to start thinking about which travel beauty essentials you want to bring with you.

If you’re anything like me you’ll have left your packing until the last minute, but while trying to fit more outfits than I’ll ever need into one tiny suitcase might be my inevitable pre-travel ritual, when it comes to beauty I have a different approach. I have a few carefully-selected beauty essentials that I couldn’t imagine any holiday without.

The rest of the Marie Claire UK team sits in a similar boat—everyone seems to have one or two products that they never travel without. So we thought we’d collate an edit of our travel beauty essentials—because it’s always nice to share.

Let me get one thing straight here—this isn’t a lofty list of luxury products, plucked from the shelves of our new-in beauty cupboard. These are genuinely useful products that we’ve tried, tested and repurchased over years of travelling (with maybe one or two new obsessions thrown in for good measure).

In fact, similar to the unsexy beauty trend making the rounds on TikTok lately, these products might not be the most glam, but they sure do come in handy while travelling. From the best travel-sized SPF moisturisers and body creams to multi-purpose face mists and even travel perfumes (yes, we believe it’s crucial to bring a couple at least), here are our top beauty travel picks.

Team MCUK's top travel beauty essentials:

1. Sol de Janeiro Rio Radiance SPF50 Body Oil

"I tried the Rio Radiance SPF range recently and have become utterly obsessed ever since. Sol de Janeiro excels in incredible scents, and this range is no exception, featuring the super summery Cheriosa 87 scent.

"My top pick has to be the body oil (although the lightweight body spray and hydrating body lotion also deserve a shoutout). Not only does it have an impressive SPF50, it also comes in a 90ml bottle, making it carry-on-friendly, sinks in like a dream and leaves a delicious sheen on the skin." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

2. Seche Vite Dry Fast Top Coat

"I swear by Seche Vite's top coat for pristine nails on holiday, even when you're going for daily dips in the pool. It gives the appearance of a gel mani but at a snip of the price." - Natalie Hughes, Fashion Editor

3. Hawaiian Tropic Mineral Powder Brush SPF30

"Ever since I started using this mineral powder for SPF top-ups I’ve never looked back. It’s ideal for protecting my scalp from the sun as it has the extra benefit of mopping up excess sweat and oils. I also use it to reapply SPF over my make-up —because yes, it can fade or disappear throughout the day, especially when I’m out exploring during hot city breaks.

"This mineral powder has an SPF30 and comes with a built-in brush, making it super convenient for when I’m on the go (or travelling light). Even when I’m not on holiday, this is my go-to powder during summer. It’s lightweight and compact enough to slip into my bag, and doesn’t require a separate brush to apply. I’m a huge fan." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

4. Elemis Pro-Collagen Skin Protection Fluid SPF 50

"As someone who frequently burns despite wearing SPF50 every day (yes, even in the depths of winter), I was a little nervous about an upcoming trip to St Kitts (I've also had three moles removed, so sun safety is my MO). Katie, our Beauty Editor, suggested this SPF and readers, I didn't burn! I'm used to high factors feeling heavy on my skin, but this one sat beautifully without any gloopiness or pastiness. Maybe it was the Caribbean sun, but my skin glowed." - Mischa Smith, News and Features Editor

5. Wildsmith Skin The Weekender

"Something I really loathe about going away, whether it be for a weekend or a hand-luggage-only trip, is having to forgo my usual luxuries for the sake of needing to take minis. While there are plenty of fantastic beauty products that come in mini form, they're not my ride or dies.

"So, when I saw my favourite skin and body care brand, Wildsmith, did a whole kit, I was sold. Complete with shampoo, conditioner, a body wash, a body lotion, a cleaning balm and a moisturiser, it's basically all I need. The products smell heavenly, the textures are to die for and the results are the best around. Most importantly, however, they're the products I lean on day in, day out, so now my routine can remain my safe space wherever I am in the world." - Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

6. Caudalie Vinosun Protect Invisible Stick SPF 50

"As you can probably tell, everyone on the Marie Claire UK team is a stickler for sun protection, as we should be. This stick from Caudalie is the MVP of any sun-soaked holiday I go on. While I apply my usual SPF50 cream first thing, I pop this in my bag for any top-ups on my face throughout the day, and it's so, so good. No mess, no fuss, and the ease of it means I'm actually reapplying as often as I need to." - Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

7. Floral Street Arizona Bloom Eau de Parfum 10ml

"I always bring a perfume or two with me when travelling, but if I’m just taking a carry-on, this isn’t always possible. Luckily, Floral Street’s perfumes come in chic 10ml spray bottles. My top pick? This Arizona Bloom fragrance, which has a musky coconut scent, the most delicious scent for hot, lazy days by the beach. My second pick would be Sunflower Pop , which smells fresh, floral and light - perfect for summer evenings." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

8. Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Miracle Hydrating Mist Spray

"My must-have travel product is always a face mist and you cannot get better than the Elizabeth Arden 8-Hour one. It's the perfect light mist that adds hydration to the skin and keeps you cool. I like to use it on my face, on my body, on the aeroplane, on the beach, at the pool, to refresh make-up, to set make-up, to cool my kids down." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

9. Lancaster Sun Beauty Sun Protective Water SPF30

"I've been using Lancaster ever since I was a child. From the packaging to the smell—it is synonymous with summer and my happiest memories on the beach with my family. Not to mention how much I actually love the product itself. It's lightweight and it really protects my skin, all while keeping it hydrated." - Lily Russo-Bah, Fashion Director

10. Megababe Thigh Rescue Anti-Friction Stick

"This is one of the best chafing creams I’ve tried. It’s lightweight, non-greasy and glides on like a dream. It goes without saying that it prevents friction to prevent soreness and irritation…and with far less mess than talcum powder! Result." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

11. Loewe Paula's Ibiza Eau de Toilette

"Being a beauty editor who specialises in all things fragrance, perfume is the one thing I don't travel light on. I associate the happiest times of my life with certain scents, and I'm not going to risk messing with that. As a result, I almost always travel with at least one full-sized fragrance. Whenever I go on holiday to sunnier climes, this is what comes with me. It is bright, fruity, juicy and beaming with sunny joy. I exclusively wear it on holiday, meaning every time I smell it I embody that same carefree, totally relaxed attitude. One whiff puts a smile on my face and calms my heart in an instant." - Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor