I'm so nosy - these are the 9 best affordable skincare products that beauty editors always repurchase

I’ll make no bones about it, there is no denying that the biggest perk of my job as a beauty editor is the amount of incredible products that I get to try. Over a decade into working in this industry, you might think that enjoying access to the most luxurious skincare brands , expensive fragrances and finest make-up might have started to lose its novelty—but you’d be wrong. Truly, I will never not be endlessly grateful to the amazing brands and lovely PR teams who are kind enough to send me products to try, and every single delivery still makes me feel giddy with excitement when I open it.

However, I’ve made no secret of the fact that I’m always unsure how to feel about incredibly expensive beauty products. Because while I’m a beauty junkie at heart, and teenage me wouldn’t believe some of the brands that now reside in my beauty stash, I’m a firm believer that great products should be accessible to everyone. And, as someone who has been dealing with acne since secondary school, I believe even more strongly that efficacious skincare should be affordable.

Luckily, many of my fellow beauty editors and journalists agree. And a quick nose in their personal stashes reveals many a bargainous skincare product that they swear by. Ahead, I asked them to share the very best affordable skincare that they genuinely rate and purchase themselves (the true seal of approval from a beauty editor). Consider this your industry-approved list of the greatest skincare gems—and all for £20 or less.

The best affordable skincare products, as chosen by beauty editors

Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Director at Refinery29

(Image credit: Jacqueline Kilikita)

The INKEY List Bio-Active Ceramide Repairing and Plumping Moisturiser £18.99 at LookFantastic "I tell everyone I know about this moisturiser—it's that good. Thanks to a megamix of ceramides (which act like glue in between cells to keep skin healthy, happy and soft) and equally moisturising glycerin, it's instantly quenching but never greasy. Instead, it does away with flaky patches and gives my acne-prone skin such a radiant sheen, that it feels a shame to put make-up over the top. That'll be the star ingredient, gransil blur, which creates a soft-focus effect. I also use it at night. Finally, it's the texture—luxuriously creamy, not thick and unctuous—that seals the deal for me. It's satisfyingly cushiony and feels like it should be ten times the price, rather than just shy of £20. Even better? It doesn't break me out. I've been through six tubs this year; nothing compares." — Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Director at Refinery29

Zeynab Mohamed, Freelance Beauty Journalist

(Image credit: Zeynab Mohamed)

Bubble Magic Melt Micellar Milk £15 at Boots “I’m currently obsessed with Bubble, the entire skincare brand, as it’s super affordable and efficient. I’ve used their Magic Melt Micellar Milk nearly every night since it’s come into my possession. It’s really great at breaking down make-up and any dirt after a long day, making my cleansing routine that little bit more streamlined. It doesn’t leave my skin feeling tight or dry, which I appreciate even more during the colder seasons. At £15, it’s a cleanser that I’ll repurchase again and again, without breaking the bank.” — Zeynab Mohamed , Freelance Beauty Journalist.

Emily Knott, Commerce Publisher and Editor at MailOnline and Metro

Coats Gentle Hydrating Cleanser £15 at Boots "If you’re on the hunt for skincare that won’t drain your bank balance, Coats is my latest budget-friendly find, and the Coats Gentle Hydrating Cleanser is a standout. Packed with skincare powerhouses like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide, it's simple, effective, and affordable. Plus, it keeps my skin clear, soft, and supple without ever leaving it feeling dry or stripped. Just a no-fuss cleanser that works." — Emily Knott , Commerce Publisher and Editor at MailOnline and Metro

Jazzria Harris, Freelance Fashion and Beauty Editor

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

The INKEY List Omega Water Cream View at Amazon View at Sephora UK View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK "As someone with dehydrated skin that’s, as a result, prone to oily breakouts, I’m constantly on the lookout for a lightweight moisturiser that works seriously hard to rehydrate my skin. The Inkey List’s Omega Water Cream does just that. Packed with omega fatty acids and glycerin, it leaves my skin feeling soft and moisturised with no unwanted tightness throughout the day. I’ve just worked my way through my second tube which, as a beauty editor constantly bombarded with new products, is a rarity for me." — Jazzria Harris, Freelance Fashion and Beauty Editor

Ata-Owaji Victor, Freelance Beauty Editor and Journalist

(Image credit: Ata-Owaji Victor)

Childs Farm OatDerma Face Cream £6 at Amazon "When it comes to everyday moisturisers, I've found that opting for fuss-free formulations is the ultimate key to keeping my combination skin feeling hydrated. The equal parts gentle and affordable Childs Farm OatDerma Face Cream, with its balmy texture and soothing nourishment, is definitely a change of gear from the beauty tech and actives that otherwise fill up my skincare routine. However, its 24-hour hydration abilities have earned it a top ranking in my winter skincare rotation." — Ata-Owaji Victor , Freelance Beauty Editor and Journalist

Rebecca Fearn, Freelance Beauty Editor & Features Writer

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

The Ordinary Soothing and Barrier Support Serum £17.30 at LookFantastic "My pick for the best affordable skincare product would have to be The Ordinary's Soothing and Barrier Repair Serum. It's about £17. It absolutely saved my skin when I was going through a bad retinol purge and eventually stopped using my tretinoin because it was ruining my skin barrier. This helped to repair and heal when my skin was at its weakest; it feels super soothing and calming, and it's fun to use too due to its hot pink colour." — Rebecca Fearn , Freelance Beauty Editor & Features Writer

Lucy Abbersteen, Freelance Beauty Editor & Copywriter

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

Bioré Aqua Water Essence Sunscreen SPF 50 £8.99 at Amazon "A huge part of sticking to daily sunscreen application is finding a product that you actually like using – so no greasy texture, pilling or mucking up your make-up within a couple of hours of leaving the house. All that and more are why Bioré’s Aqua Water Essence sunscreen is such a cracking formula. It’s a delight to apply, massaging into the skin with ease, and leaves skin feeling soft but not heavy with product. It’s ideal if, like me, your skin is both oily and easily dehydrated, but I know people with dry skin who love it too – and the price tag means it doesn’t make too much of a dent in your bank balance when you need to repurchase." — - Lucy Abbersteen , Freelance Beauty Editor & Copywriter

Grace Day, Beauty Editor & Esthetician

(Image credit: Grace Day)

Mica Ricketts, Freelance Beauty Editor

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)