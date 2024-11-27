I'm so nosy - these are the 9 best affordable skincare products that beauty editors always repurchase
All for £20 and under
I’ll make no bones about it, there is no denying that the biggest perk of my job as a beauty editor is the amount of incredible products that I get to try. Over a decade into working in this industry, you might think that enjoying access to the most luxurious skincare brands, expensive fragrances and finest make-up might have started to lose its novelty—but you’d be wrong. Truly, I will never not be endlessly grateful to the amazing brands and lovely PR teams who are kind enough to send me products to try, and every single delivery still makes me feel giddy with excitement when I open it.
However, I’ve made no secret of the fact that I’m always unsure how to feel about incredibly expensive beauty products. Because while I’m a beauty junkie at heart, and teenage me wouldn’t believe some of the brands that now reside in my beauty stash, I’m a firm believer that great products should be accessible to everyone. And, as someone who has been dealing with acne since secondary school, I believe even more strongly that efficacious skincare should be affordable.
Luckily, many of my fellow beauty editors and journalists agree. And a quick nose in their personal stashes reveals many a bargainous skincare product that they swear by. Ahead, I asked them to share the very best affordable skincare that they genuinely rate and purchase themselves (the true seal of approval from a beauty editor). Consider this your industry-approved list of the greatest skincare gems—and all for £20 or less.
The best affordable skincare products, as chosen by beauty editors
Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Director at Refinery29
"I tell everyone I know about this moisturiser—it's that good. Thanks to a megamix of ceramides (which act like glue in between cells to keep skin healthy, happy and soft) and equally moisturising glycerin, it's instantly quenching but never greasy. Instead, it does away with flaky patches and gives my acne-prone skin such a radiant sheen, that it feels a shame to put make-up over the top. That'll be the star ingredient, gransil blur, which creates a soft-focus effect. I also use it at night. Finally, it's the texture—luxuriously creamy, not thick and unctuous—that seals the deal for me. It's satisfyingly cushiony and feels like it should be ten times the price, rather than just shy of £20. Even better? It doesn't break me out. I've been through six tubs this year; nothing compares." — Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Director at Refinery29
Zeynab Mohamed, Freelance Beauty Journalist
“I’m currently obsessed with Bubble, the entire skincare brand, as it’s super affordable and efficient. I’ve used their Magic Melt Micellar Milk nearly every night since it’s come into my possession. It’s really great at breaking down make-up and any dirt after a long day, making my cleansing routine that little bit more streamlined. It doesn’t leave my skin feeling tight or dry, which I appreciate even more during the colder seasons. At £15, it’s a cleanser that I’ll repurchase again and again, without breaking the bank.” — Zeynab Mohamed, Freelance Beauty Journalist.
Emily Knott, Commerce Publisher and Editor at MailOnline and Metro
"If you’re on the hunt for skincare that won’t drain your bank balance, Coats is my latest budget-friendly find, and the Coats Gentle Hydrating Cleanser is a standout. Packed with skincare powerhouses like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide, it's simple, effective, and affordable. Plus, it keeps my skin clear, soft, and supple without ever leaving it feeling dry or stripped. Just a no-fuss cleanser that works." — Emily Knott, Commerce Publisher and Editor at MailOnline and Metro
Jazzria Harris, Freelance Fashion and Beauty Editor
"As someone with dehydrated skin that’s, as a result, prone to oily breakouts, I’m constantly on the lookout for a lightweight moisturiser that works seriously hard to rehydrate my skin. The Inkey List’s Omega Water Cream does just that. Packed with omega fatty acids and glycerin, it leaves my skin feeling soft and moisturised with no unwanted tightness throughout the day. I’ve just worked my way through my second tube which, as a beauty editor constantly bombarded with new products, is a rarity for me." — Jazzria Harris, Freelance Fashion and Beauty Editor
Ata-Owaji Victor, Freelance Beauty Editor and Journalist
"When it comes to everyday moisturisers, I've found that opting for fuss-free formulations is the ultimate key to keeping my combination skin feeling hydrated. The equal parts gentle and affordable Childs Farm OatDerma Face Cream, with its balmy texture and soothing nourishment, is definitely a change of gear from the beauty tech and actives that otherwise fill up my skincare routine. However, its 24-hour hydration abilities have earned it a top ranking in my winter skincare rotation." — Ata-Owaji Victor, Freelance Beauty Editor and Journalist
Rebecca Fearn, Freelance Beauty Editor & Features Writer
"My pick for the best affordable skincare product would have to be The Ordinary's Soothing and Barrier Repair Serum. It's about £17. It absolutely saved my skin when I was going through a bad retinol purge and eventually stopped using my tretinoin because it was ruining my skin barrier. This helped to repair and heal when my skin was at its weakest; it feels super soothing and calming, and it's fun to use too due to its hot pink colour." — Rebecca Fearn, Freelance Beauty Editor & Features Writer
Lucy Abbersteen, Freelance Beauty Editor & Copywriter
"A huge part of sticking to daily sunscreen application is finding a product that you actually like using – so no greasy texture, pilling or mucking up your make-up within a couple of hours of leaving the house. All that and more are why Bioré’s Aqua Water Essence sunscreen is such a cracking formula. It’s a delight to apply, massaging into the skin with ease, and leaves skin feeling soft but not heavy with product. It’s ideal if, like me, your skin is both oily and easily dehydrated, but I know people with dry skin who love it too – and the price tag means it doesn’t make too much of a dent in your bank balance when you need to repurchase." — - Lucy Abbersteen, Freelance Beauty Editor & Copywriter
Grace Day, Beauty Editor & Esthetician
"This is the moisturiser I get all my friends who hate rich moisturisers to start using (and liking). It feels dense and nourishing, but isn’t rich or greasy, so works well for all skin types - including those who are acne-prone and may be wary of using heavier hydrating products. I love it as a night cream, because you can slather on a good thick layer before bed, but it also works well in the daytime as it leaves a smooth, soft canvas for makeup application." — Grace Day, Beauty Editor & Esthetician
Mica Ricketts, Freelance Beauty Editor
"This little serum contains everything I need to keep my spot-prone skin healthy, happy and, most importantly, glowing on a daily basis. It contains Byoma's clever tri-ceramide complex which helps so strengthen and maintain a healthy skin barrier, alongside hyaluronic acid to retain moisture levels and niacinamide to smooth texture and target pigmentation and scarring. I'm so impressed at how well this get to work adding luminosity to the skin instantly, but alleviating discolouration and unevenness with longer-term use." — Mica Ricketts, Freelance Beauty Editor
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Mica Ricketts is a freelance beauty editor and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29 and Who What Wear UK, and also works with beauty brands on content messaging and marketing copy. She was previously Who What Wear UK's beauty editor. As someone that has tried basically every acne product on the market, she has a particular passion for debunking skincare myths and finding products that work. Plus, with two small children at home she is all about time-saving beauty routines that boost glow and disguise dark circles.
-
A day in the life of Charlotte Simone, the designer of your favourite celebrities' vintage-inspired coats
The cult brand founder's 9 to 5
By Natalie Hughes
-
I tried Pilates Hundreds every day - and might just keep it up, they were so effective
A classic Pilates move for the win.
By Anna Bartter
-
JW Anderson's new tote bag has knocked everything off my Christmas wishlist
Dear Father Christmas...
By Penny Goldstone
-
This iconic luxury brand has high price points to match - I put its new night cream to the test to see if its worth it (spoiler: it is)
Trusted brand, trusted skincare
By Lisa Oxenham
-
Concerned the cold weather is affecting your skin? This iconic cream is always my solution (and it's on sale)
It's a beauty editor must
By Rebecca Fearn
-
I'm obsessed with natural, radiant bases - allow me to introduce you to my holy grail foundation that's just been discounted
Like a veil on the skin
By Jazzria Harris
-
I’ve never worn a perfume as much as I have this one—and it only goes on sale once a year
Yes, *that* cult perfume is only £63 right now
By Shannon Lawlor
-
I just asked all of my editor friends—these are the exact beauty products they think are worth investing in
From £65 face mists to £215 perfumes
By Rebecca Fearn
-
I’m hopeless at eye make-up, but these luxury eyeshadow palettes make smokey eyes a doddle
Four colours, countless make-up looks
By Mica Ricketts
-
This affordable make-up artist brand has one of *the* best mascaras on the market - how does its new one compare?
We put the LashLift Mascara to the test
By Lucy Abbersteen
-
I can confirm: this hot brush gives the effect and longevity of a pro blow-out (with barely any effort needed)
If curling tongs and a hot brush had a child...
By Tori Crowther