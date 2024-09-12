At 32 years old, I've just rediscovered this nostalgic make-up product—and now I'm obsessed

At 32, I thought my shimmery lip gloss era was well and truly behind me. The product was one of my first forays into make-up as a child, so to say it's now become something I'm most excited to wear again at my big old age is certainly surprising. How exactly did this revival come about? Well, as with most nostalgic trends that get a second go-around, this was one I fell in love with all over again via TikTok.

I had spotted several creators rocking a beautiful, hi-shine shimmery lip, and after years of ultra-matte finishes being on trend, it seems many of us are ready to re-embrace our inner child with these fun formulations. I have followed @rainneyandneen for a while now on TikTok, and always noticed the beautiful gloss worn by Neen in their hilarious whisper mini-mic videos. I was therefore overjoyed when they revealed the exact gloss worn: the Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Shimmer Glass Plump in Rosy Mauve.

With a hi-shine, balmy finish (but a lip balm it is not), this isn't your typical gloss; instead, it feels more grown-up and sophisticated, while maintaining the fun that glittery glosses have traditionally always brought.

Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Shimmer Glass Plump in Rosy Mauve £23 at Sephora

After discovering Tarte's product, I was on a roll. In fact, if it was glossy and it had shimmer in it, you better believe I was buying it. My favourite way to wear a shimmery gloss is on top of a nude lipstick, and with glowy skin, simple matte brown eyeshadow, and a slicked-back bun. Check out my five favourites here:

1. Makeup Revolution Shimmer Bomb Lip Gloss in Glimmer

(Image credit: Revolution)

Makeup Revolution Shimmer Bomb Lip Gloss in Glimmer Today's Best Deals £5.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Super glittery and shimmery + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Can feel a little sticky

Revolution's gloss was the first one I bought in pursuit of shimmery lips. It definitely has that 'wow' factor when it comes to the effect; it catches in the light and looks super impressive on. I also love the rosy hue. My only drawback with this one is it can be a little sticky; but for that price, I can definitely forgive this!

2. Maybelline Lifter Gloss Hydrating Lip Gloss with Hyaluronic Acid in Topaz

(Image credit: Maybelline)

Maybelline Lifter Gloss Hydrating Lip Gloss with Hyaluronic Acid in Topaz Today's Best Deals £8.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Not sticky + Great shades Reasons to avoid - Not super shimmery

I've long been a fan of Maybelline's Lifter glosses, mostly down to the fact they never feel sticky on, and thus made me fall back in love with lip glosses in general. I love the 'Topaz' shade, which has more of a subtle shimmer if that's more your goal.

3. Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Hot Chocolit

(Image credit: Fenty)

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Hot Chocolit Today's Best Deals £19 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Gorgeous, rich colour + Non-sticky Reasons to avoid - More of a subtle shimmer

Another product that's perfect if you can think of nothing worse than sticky gloss, Fenty's bestseller feels super nourishing and balmy on lips, instead. The shade range is absolutely beautiful and there's something for everyone, with this 'Chocolit' hue being a new fave.

4. Gisou Honey Infused Lip Oil in Watermelon Sugar

(Image credit: Gisou)

Gisou Honey Infused Lip Oil in Watermelon Sugar Today's Best Deals £24 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Super nourishing and hydrating on lips + Smells delicious Reasons to avoid - Not super long lasting

Ideal for those who want to dip their toe into shimmery territory but aren't keen on that glossy feel, Gisou's lip oil offers a hydrating, nourishing way to enjoy the trend. It helps to keep lips in tip-top condition while also looking pretty and smelling divine.

5. Half Magic Magic Drip Lip Gloss in Magic Brownie

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

(Image credit: Half Magic)

Half Magic Magic Drip Lip Gloss in Magic Brownie Today's Best Deals £18.75 at Beauty Bay Reasons to buy + Super pigmented + Lots of shimmer Reasons to avoid - Not available at many retailers

My go-to product of the moment is the Half Magic Magic Drip Lip Gloss. I originally wanted the pink shade of this, but as it was sold out, I opted for this one instead—and I'm so glad! It's such a flattering shade that would complement all skin tones, and it really allows the shimmer to shine. It's also non-sticky and very pigmented, meaning you can see the colour as well as the glitter.