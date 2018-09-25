  1. Vouchers
Earn £10 off Liz Earle skincare spends £30+ using your Boots voucher - last chance

£10
OFF

Stock up on Liz Earle skincare to score £10 off your purchase! Take advantage of this Boots discount code while the sale (and supplies) last.

Redeem 10% off new mother essentials with your Boots discount code - ends soon

10%
OFF

Make off with 10% off mothercare products when you spend £30 or higher! Simply apply this Boots promo code to save on carriers, bath sets, strollers, and more.

Flash Sale: Score £10 off nearly all sitewide spends £40+ with this Boots discount code

£10
OFF

Pop this Boots promo code to take £10 off your order of £40 or more! Stock up on almost any sitewide health and beauty products for a limited time.

Take £10 off No7 orders over £40 using this Boots promo code - ends soon

£10
OFF

Stock up on No7 skincare and cosmetics to score £10 off! Simply spend over £40 to redeem this Boots discount code.

Limited Time: Enjoy an EXTRA 10% off a wide range of gifts with this Boots voucher code

10%
OFF

Discover great gifts for everyone at up to 50% off in this Boots sale! Plus, redeem your discount code for an additional 10% off.

Use this Boots discount code for free delivery on select products

FREE
DELIVERY

Enjoy free delivery on selected Dyson, Braun and Philip products!

Buy 2, get 1 FREE on select CeraVe products this week at Boots

B2G1 FREE

Score bestselling skincare at buy 2, get 1 free during the Boots sale! Save on the CeraVe brand before this offer ends.

The BIG Boots Sale: Knock up to 50% off gifting, beauty, baby essentials and much more

50%
OFF

Find a deal on the essentials your family needs with Boots UK.

Score FREE Boots delivery on orders over £25

FREE
DELIVERY

Don't even stress about extra delivery charges when you shop here! Spend £25 or more online to score Boots free delivery.

£10 Tuesday: Score limited time deals on items across all categories (over 30% off)

£10

From toiletries to your favourite beauty products, enjoy these limited-time discounts every Tuesday and get select items for £10 or less!

Advantage Card: Collect 4 points for every £1 you spend at Boots

BONUS POINTS

This makes shopping even better! Get the Boots Advantage Card and load up your cart with Boots perfume, hair dye, gift sets, and more to collect points on all your purchases towards future discounts!

Shop the Boots perfume sale for up to 50% off top brands + free gifts

50%
OFF

Buy luxury fragrances for less with up to 50% off using these Boots perfume offers! Online only. Score free gifts with select purchases on Armani, YSL, Lancome, Tom Ford, Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Hugo Boss, Lacoste and more top brands.

Get vitamins and supplements on sale for at least 20% off

20%
OFF

Looking for lower prices? Find Boots sale vitamin D, pregnancy vitamins, hair vitamins, and more for over 20% off.

Score 3 No7 products for the price of 2 with this Boots deal

3 FOR
2

Load up your cart with popular Boots No7 foundation, skincare, mascara, and more for less! Get 3 items for the price of 2.

Take 20-50% off Liz Earle at the Boots sale

50%
OFF

Treat yourself to Boots Liz Earle moisturisers, exfoliators, gift sets, and more for at least 20% off with sale prices!

Get up to 50% off Boots hair clippers, shavers, and more grooming

50%
OFF

Shop Boots sale hair clippers, electric shavers, beard trimmers, and more male grooming products for up to 50% off.

Grab 3 for the price of 2 on vitamin D

3 FOR
2

Need a boost? Get Boots vitamin D tablets, gummies, drops, and more for less with this special deal! Get 3 products for the price of 2.

Get Boots hair dye 2 for £12 with these multi-buy offers

2 FOR
£12

Stock up on Boots hair dye using these multibuy offers for a limited time.

Enjoy up to 50% off Boots electrical toothbrushes (up to £275 off)

50%
OFF

Get Oral B and Philips electrical toothbrushes at the Boots sale for up to 50% off the price! You can get as much as £275 off.

Score Boots sale hairdryers for up to £50 off

£50
OFF

On the hunt for a new hairdryer? Find brands such as Revlon and Tresseme in the Boots sale for up to £50 off.

Save 25% on selected Soap and Glory gift sets and products at Boots

25%
OFF

Enjoy Boots offers on Soap and Glory body care products while stock lasts.

Get up to 30% off select blood pressure monitors at the Boots sale

30%
OFF

Pick the model you need and enjoy the latest offers on Boots blood pressure monitors for up to 30% off.

Knock 50-60% off Boots gift sets on sale

60%
OFF

From beauty to baby essentials, you can find the perfect gift for a fraction of the price at the Boots sale! Shop now for up to 60% off.

Grab Boots thermometers and accessories starting under £10

UNDER
£10

Monitor your health with the latest thermometers and accessories starting under £10.

Get FREE Click & Collect on orders over £15 at Boots

IN STORE

Can't wait to get your order? Shop online and select Boots Click & Collect at checkout to pick up your order in store for free if you spend over £15.

Grab Boots gift cards from £10-£250

FROM
£10

Can't think of the right gift? Let them choose and grab a Boots gift card for any amount from £10 to £250.

Return any of your orders for free within 35 days at Boots

FREE
RETURNS

Not happy with your purchase? As long as it's in the original packaging you can return it within 35 days of purchasing it at Boots.

Boots FAQs

Does Boots do a student discount?

Advantage Card holders can claim a 10% Boots student discount when they visit a store and link it to their NUS/TOTUM card or student identification. They can then use this discount to save 10% on all purchases, in-store and online! If for any reason you aren't eligible for this offer, no need to worry, just shop during a Boots sale or grab a Boots discount code from our page for similar savings.

Does Boots have an NHS discount?

They do not appear to offer an NHS discount at this time. But shoppers can always save by making use of special offers and sales, like the ones listed on this page, and Advantage Card members can collect points to save on future purchases. Check back often to see what new Boots offer or Boots discount code we've found; there's no need to pay full price for your must-have health and beauty items.

Does Boots do free delivery?

Yes, they deliver to all parts of the UK for free if you spend £25 or more. The charge for standard delivery on orders under this amount is £3. You can also opt to collect your order in-store for a charge of £1.50, which is also free for orders of £15 or more. Keep your eye out for larger site-wide sales, as these often include Boots free delivery with a lower or no minimum spend amount required.

When is the Boots 70% off sale?

The 70% off sale typically starts early in the year, around January or February, and runs for a couple of weeks. If you missed it this year, you can still find great ways to save with the Boots discount codes and offers listed on this page!

Does Boots offer discount codes for new customers?

To get a Boots discount code for new customers, sign up for the Boots Advantage Card. You'll earn 4 points for every £1 spent. Then, shop for goods like Boots perfume, Liz Earle skincare, gift sets, and Boots hygiene products like hair clippers and hair dye. Verify your student status with UNiDAYS for a 10% off Boots student discount.

How do I redeem my Boots discount code?

Find valid Boots vouchers, discount codes and more on this page to save on your next order! First, copy a code and shop for your favourite supplements, beauty, and more. Next, view your basket and scroll to the bottom of the page and click "Apply offer code" a text box will appear to paste your code into - then press "update" and enjoy the savings!

Is there a Boots points card?

The Boots Advantage Card will allow you to earn points, get personalised offers in the free Boots app, cheaper prices on everyday necessities & bonus points events! Earn 4 points for every £1 you spend and start reaping the rewards, today!

How do I get Boots discounts?

You're already here! So the savings are just around the corner - find 100s of ways to save on your next order with these current deals, Boots voucher codes and more listed on this page!

Popular Boots Discount Codes & Deals

OfferDiscountStatus
Shop the Boots 70% Off Sale on beauty and health products70% OffExpired
Students get an additional 10% off with a Boots Advantage Card10% OffActive
Apply this Boots discount code for 15% off select gift sets15% OffActive
Shop with this Boots voucher code to get 10% off perfumes10% OffActive
Enjoy this Boots free delivery code on beauty, electricals, and moreFree DeliveryExpired

Why You'll Love Boots!

Health, Beauty, and Pharmacy

Their mission is to be the first choice for all of your pharmacy, health, and beauty needs. At Boots, they’re dedicated to helping their customers look and feel better than they ever thought possible; with thousands of retail stores and a huge website available 24/7, it’s never been easier to shop your daily essentials, all at an affordable price.

While you can shop a variety of well-known brands, they also offer a few exclusive ones that you won’t find anywhere else, such as No7, Botanics, YourGoodSkin, Sleek MakeUP, and Soap & Glory. Not only can you find the best in beauty, but they’re also a full pharmacy, with a range of services designed to give you complete care when you need it most.

Shop the UK’s leading pharmacy-led health and beauty retailer today with our savings tips, tricks, and Boots discount codes on this page today!

Get Your Advantage

Access a ton of exciting benefits for free by requesting your very own Advantage card! This rewards programme gives you points every time you shop, 4 points for every £1 in fact, and you can later redeem them for discounts and special offers on the products you love.

Other perks include an additional 200 points when you download the app, all of the latest beauty and health news delivered to your inbox, their Health & Beauty magazine for free, and specific discounts such as their Over 60, Student, and Parenting offers.

To redeem your points while shopping online, you’ll have the option to pay for a product either with points or €s when viewing products in your basket. Combine your points with a Boots promo code for even more savings!

Browse Special Offers

Want to find a great price? Check out their Offers page! Some of their past deals include:

  • £10 off when you spend over £20 on selected No7 products
  • Up to 50% off select beauty tools and electricals such as hair dryers
  • Free gift sets with the purchase of select luxury products
  • 3 for 2 mix and match deals on best-selling items
  • Complimentary gift wrapping around the holidays

They update special offers regularly, so keep checking their website for the latest deals, or just bookmark this page if you want all of the best deals in one convenient place to browse. Whether it’s a discount on a car seat, fragrance, weight-loss supplements, or eyeshadow palettes, their special offers is a great place to start.

Boots Savings Tips

Daily essentials can start to add up, especially when you run out of vitamins, hair conditioner, and other go-to products all at the same time. Thankfully, instead of reaching for your savings account or credit card, we’ve compiled a few ideas to help you get more of what you need for less:

  • They offer free home delivery on all online purchases of £25 or more; you may also choose their click and collect service if that is more convenient
  • Join their Boots X beauty programme to hear about new arrivals, receive beauty freebies, enter brand competitions, get exclusive offers, and so much more
  • With their student discount, you can save 10% off thousands of products
  • Become a parenting club member for free gifts, expert advice, and exclusive offers
  • Follow their Facebook and Twitter social pages to enjoy expert advice and tips, as well as the first look at their exciting new products and other great deals
  • Register for a free online account for faster checkout, easy order tracking, and a wishlist to save all of your must-haves
  • Download their free mobile app to access your Advantage card, check out personalised offers, order your favourites and redeem Boots vouchers on the go, manage your healthcare needs, and enter competitions
About Boots

About Boots 

As your favourite neighbourhood pharmacy, chemist, and health and beauty chain, Boots has thousands of locations across the UK to help you find exactly what you're looking for. Ranging from small local pharmacies to large shops stocking health, beauty, household, and consumables, Boots is your top choice for everything you need. With their own make-up brand, No. 7, and a number of eyeglass dispensaries, shopping a Boots sale is always convenient and affordable, no matter what's on your list. 

All you need is a Boots discount code from our page to start saving more on best-selling items and brands. Discover a more affordable way to shop for that Boots thermometer for those sick days or even some Boots hair clippers for an at-home trim by looking here at Marie Claire first before checking out!

