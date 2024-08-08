FOREO discount codes for August 2024

FAQs

Is there a FOREO free delivery option? Unfortunately, there isn’t a free delivery method available at FOREO. Standard delivery costs £3.90 and express delivery costs £5.90. You can also check here for any potential free delivery codes.

Can I use a FOREO discount on sale items? FOREO discount codes cannot be applied to sale items. However, we recommend checking the terms and conditions of your code before placing your order for any exceptions.

Can I get a FOREO 10% first-order discount? Yes. When you sign up for the FOREO newsletter, you will receive a 10% FOREO to discount code to save on your next purchase. You'll also be kept updated on the latest FOREO beauty tech.

Is there a FOREO rewards programme? Unfortunately, there isn’t a FOREO rewards scheme active at the time of writing. If this changes, we will update this page with all the necessary information.

Where can I find the best FOREO deals? We pride ourselves on regularly updating our pages so you have the most updated FOREO discount codes and savings. If you’re looking for great ways to save, read through this page before placing your order.

What is the FOREO returns policy? If you would like to return your purchase, you have up to 14 days from the delivery date to send your item back and receive a full refund. FOREO is unable to accept any returned items where the box has been opened.

Hints and Tips

Stock Clearance: Spend less on some of the best skincare products on the market by shopping in the FOREO Stock Clearance section. Found via the ‘Stock Clearance’ tab at the top of the page, this section has had devices and gift sets with discounts up to 50% before.

Bundles: Cut the guesswork out of your skincare when you buy a FOREO bundle. From hydration packs and eye and lip sets to acne treatments, you can get everything you need for great skin in one go and save on it too with unmissable bundle prices.

Student Discount: Save more on your next purchase thanks to the FOREO student and graduate discount codes. With a discount of 15.5% up for students and 20% for graduates, you can reduce the cost of your skincare devices easily. Simply verify your student status with Student Beans or GradBeans to claim your FOREO discount code.

Key Worker Discount: Make your perfect skincare regime more affordable by using the key worker discount. If you’re an NHS staff member, healthcare worker, in the Police or armed Forces, or a teacher, you can verify your employment status on the FOREO Key Worker Discount page to receive your FOREO code.

How to use your FOREO discount code

Look through our FOREO discount codes and click ‘Get Code’ on the one that offers you the best savings to copy it to your clipboard. Head over to the FOREO website and add your favourite products to the shopping bag. When you’re happy, begin the checkout process by clicking the bag icon. This will show your order total in a pop-up screen with a ‘coupon code’ tab which, when clicked, will reveal a coupon code box. Enter your chosen FOREO discount code and click the ‘+’ button to activate your code. Once your order total has dropped, click the ‘Checkout Now’ button to complete your order.

How do we source promo codes and deals?

We have an experienced team of 5 deal experts based in our offices in Cardiff and London, who are dedicated to finding promo codes, deals and sale highlights for Marie Claire vouchers.

Our London team keep in touch with retailers directly to get a heads up on upcoming discount codes as well as negotiate exclusive promo codes that you won’t find anywhere else. Meanwhile, our Cardiff team partners with affiliate networks and research the web to source the latest discount codes, and put them right here on our dedicated retailer pages. The offers we show you are updated at least twice a week.

To top it off, we have a Bath-based team of editors that have a background in saving money on fashion and beauty products. Using their experience and knowledge of the industry, our editors seek to offer additional ways to save at the retailer outside of using a promo code. Our FAQs and money-saving tips about each retailer are fact-checked and updated every three months.

What if my promo code doesn’t work?

We try hard to avoid listing promo codes that don’t work. To do this we:

Test the promo codes ourselves to make sure they’re valid.

We don’t list unique codes that only work once.

We give as much information as we can to avoid any terms and conditions trickery.

However, sometimes details change or codes expire without us knowing. If you find this to be the case, you can get in touch by emailing vouchers.marieclaire@futurenet.com and letting us know.

How do we make money?

It’s simple, we get a small percentage of the money that you spend with a brand or retailer - a commission. When you use deals and promo codes listed here at Marie Claire vouchers, we get a small share of the retailer's profit as thanks for helping them connect with a new customer. And that’s how we make money while you save money.