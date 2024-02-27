Grow Gorgeous discount codes for February 2024

FAQs

Does Grow Gorgeous offer free delivery? Yes. You can get free standard delivery on all orders over £40 which would otherwise cost £2.50

Does Grow Gorgeous offer express delivery? Yes, when you spend over £100 you’ll automatically qualify for free next-day delivery which is otherwise £5.99.

Does Grow Gorgeous offer a first-order discount? Yes, they do. If you’re placing your first order with Grow Gorgeous, it’s worth making the most of their 10% discount which you can get access to on their website via a unique code.

What payment methods are available at Grow Gorgeous? There are various payment options available at Grow Gorgeous including Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, American Express, Discover, Klarna, Clearpay, and PayPal, to name a few.

What is the returns policy at Grow Gorgeous? At Grow Gorgeous, they have a 30-day returns policy which means you’ll have up to 30 days after your date of receipt to return. To create a return, head to the Grow Gorgeous website.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter Deals: Sign up to the Grow Gorgeous newsletter using your email address so you can stay up to date on all the latest haircare happenings. What’s more, you’ll get notified of new product releases and upcoming offers to help you save even more.

Offers: Check out the handy offers tab on the Grow Gorgeous website so you never miss another chance to save yourself some serious cash. These tend to be time-limited promotions so it’s definitely worth checking out the Grow Gorgeous website on a regular basis so you don’t miss out on offers including 25% off your haircare routine and up to 70% off in the Grow Gorgeous outlet.

Student Discount: Make the most of the Grow Gorgeous student discount if you’re on a student budget and you’re looking to improve your haircare routine. Simply verify your student status through Student Beans, Youth Discount or VCUK Student Discount, and enjoy up to 30% off your next purchase.

Keyworker Discount: Enjoy 30% off your next order from Grow Gorgeous as part of their handy keyworker discount. As a thank you for all of your hard work, you’ll be on the road to achieving whatever your hair goals are, for a fraction of the cost. Just verify your keyworker discount and enjoy.

Refer-a-Friend: Help a friend or family member out by helping them save money on their haircare routine with the Grow Gorgeous refer-a-friend scheme. Simply refer them and you’ll both get £10 off your next order - now that’s an offer that’s almost too good to refuse!

How to use your Grow Gorgeous discount code

Enjoy giving your hair a little bit of TLC guilt-free when you use one of our handy Grow Gorgeous discount codes. Once you’ve found a discount code that works for you, head over to the Grow Gorgeous website and add your desired purchase(s) to your basket. Then, click on the basket icon in the top right corner of the Grow Gorgeous website to head to the basket page. Enter your preferred discount code into the promo/voucher code box which you’ll find located under your price breakdown. Hit the ‘add’ button and make sure your discount has been applied before you checkout. Enjoy your savings.

