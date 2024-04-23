Aveda discount codes for April 2024

FAQs

What are the delivery options at Aveda? You can get standard delivery for free when you spend £40 or more at Aveda. Alternatively, this costs £2.95 for orders less than £40. Aveda Plus Rewards program will also give you free delivery on every order although it costs £10 to sign up. You can also opt for a named-day delivery for £4.95, a next-day delivery for £6.50, a Saturday delivery for £10.50, or Click & Collect from UPS for free.

How can I get special discounts at Aveda? Make sure to sign up for the Aveda newsletter and you’ll be kept updated on any special offers or new sales. It’s also worth checking out the brand’s social media for the occasional Aveda promotion.

Does Aveda have a student discount? Currently, Aveda appears to have stopped its student discount. The brand has previously had 15% off for students with a UNiDAYS account. We’d recommend signing up to UNiDAYS for any future student discounts.

When will Aveda have a sale? Aveda usually has sales throughout the year at the start of each season. For example, we’ve noted previous discounts of 20% off during the Spring sale. You can also shop Black Friday sales at Aveda during November.

What is the returns policy at Aveda? Returns can be made within 30 days to Aveda for free. Your return should be accepted as long as it does not show signs of ‘unreasonable use’. Aveda does not offer any exchanges on items.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter savings: Sign up for the Aveda newsletter to get 15% off your first purchase. You will also be the first to hear about any seasonal sales or discounts. To sign up, click the relevant code on our page or go to the Aveda website.

Shop the offers: Discover all the latest promotions on the dedicated Aveda ‘offers’ page. This page has everything from season sales to free haircare products on selected orders. We’ll also post any of the latest discounts and promotions right here.

Aveda Rewards: Sign up for Aveda Plus Rewards and earn points on your purchases. You’ll also be sent exclusive gifts, free delivery, extra points for your birthday, and a birthday gift each year. You will need to pay a one-time cost of £10 for this rewards program. However, with free delivery on each purchase, it can soon pay itself back.

Complimentary facials: Looking for some pamper time? You can book a complimentary facial with Aveda. Simply go to the ‘In-store services’ page and book at a Selfridges store near you. This Express Facial is for 20 minutes and uses natural Aveda products.

How to use your Aveda discount code

Browse our Aveda discount codes and choose one that best suits your purchase. Go to the Aveda website and add your favourite products to your bag. Once you’ve finished shopping, click ‘checkout’ or the bag icon in the right-hand corner. Find the ‘Offer Code’ box and paste your Aveda discount code. Click ‘Apply’ and your discount will be added to your total.

How do we source promo codes and deals?

We have an experienced team of 5 deal experts based in our offices in Cardiff and London, who are dedicated to finding promo codes, deals and sale highlights for Marie Claire vouchers.

Our London team keep in touch with retailers directly to get a heads up on upcoming discount codes as well as negotiate exclusive promo codes that you won’t find anywhere else. Meanwhile, our Cardiff team partners with affiliate networks and research the web to source the latest discount codes, and put them right here on our dedicated retailer pages. The offers we show you are updated at least twice a week.

To top it off, we have a Bath-based team of editors that have a background in saving money on fashion and beauty products. Using their experience and knowledge of the industry, our editors seek to offer additional ways to save at the retailer outside of using a promo code. Our FAQs and money-saving tips about each retailer are fact-checked and updated every three months.

What if my promo code doesn’t work?

We try hard to avoid listing promo codes that don’t work. To do this we:

Test the promo codes ourselves to make sure they’re valid. We don’t list unique codes that only work once. We give as much information as we can to avoid any terms and conditions trickery.

However, sometimes details change or codes expire without us knowing. If you find this to be the case, you can get in touch by emailing vouchers.marieclaire@futurenet.com and letting us know.

How do we make money?

It’s simple, we get a small percentage of the money that you spend with a brand or retailer - a commission. When you use deals and promo codes listed here at Marie Claire vouchers, we get a small share of the retailer's profit as thanks for helping them connect with a new customer. And that’s how we make money while you save money.