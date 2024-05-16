Oral-B discount codes for May 2024

FAQs

Can I get free delivery at Oral-B? Yes, Oral-B offers free standard UK delivery on orders of over $45, free next-day UK delivery on orders of £130, and free tracked delivery for Ireland on orders of over £45.

What are the delivery costs at Oral-B? Aside from free delivery promotions, Oral-B has standard delivery for only £2.99 to any UK address. If you need your purchase sooner, next-day delivery will cost £4.99. Any tracked delivery to Ireland will cost £6.49.

Are there any Oral-B electric toothbrush sales? Generally, Oral-B does not often have electric toothbrush sales. The best time to shop for these is during Black Friday each November, with previous discounts of 68% off selected products. You can also check the ‘Offers & Promotions’ page on the Oral-B website for occasional discounts.

Does Oral-B have a warranty? Yes, Oral-B has a free 1-year warranty on its electric toothbrushes. You can also register your product for a 3-year warranty, at an extra cost. If your product becomes defective, Oral-B will replace the needed component. However, this does not include cosmetic damage, wear and tear, or poor care.

What is the returns policy at Oral-B? You can make a return to Oral-B within 14 days. To start the return, you will need to log into your account and provide your order number. Your items should be returned like new and with original packaging to qualify for a full refund. Most returns will qualify for a free returns postage label.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter discounts: Sign up for the Oral-B newsletter to get £10 off your first purchase of £60 or more. You’ll be kept updated about the latest promotions and new products from the brand to help keep your teeth looking their best for less.

Free Gifts: Who doesn’t love a free gift with their purchase? Oral-B sometimes offers ‘Smile days’ that give free gifts on selected orders. These have included whitening toothpaste, mouthwash, and kids’ electric toothbrushes. Students can also get a free Oral-B gift worth £12 when they spend over £100 at Oral-B and use a Student Beans account.

Subscribe & Save: Subscribe to Oral-B and save up to 55% off your purchase. You can choose a subscription for toothbrush heads, toothpaste, or oral-care kits. As it’s generally recommended to replace your toothbrush head regularly, this is a smart saving option.

Tell your friends: Refer your friend to Oral-B and they will get 10% off their first purchase. Once they make a qualifying purchase, you will also be sent £5 credit to your account. You can use this as a saving towards your next Oral-B order.

How to use your Oral-B discount code

Browse the Oral-B discount codes to find one which best suits your shopping needs. Go to the Oral-B website and start shopping. Add your favourite toothcare items to your bag. Click to ‘View your basket’ or the bag icon in the right-hand corner of the screen. Find the ‘Got a discount code? Enter it here’ field next to the order summary. Copy and paste your Oral-B discount code into the box. Click ‘Add’ and watch your discount be applied.

