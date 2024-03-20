Eyeko discount codes for March 2024

FAQs

Does Eyeko offer free delivery? Yes, Eyeko offers free delivery on orders over £15 which would otherwise cost £2.50. This will take 2-3 working days to arrive.

Does Eyeko offer next-day delivery? Yes, if you’re after a more speedy delivery, you can opt for next-day delivery which is free on orders over £50 or £4.50 for orders less than £50.

What payment methods are available at Eyeko? At Eyeko, you can use several payment methods, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, Clearpay, Klarna, and PayPal.

Does Eyeko offer a new customer discount? Yes, at Eyeko they offer 20% off your first order for all new customers so you can enjoy your initial order at a discounted price.

Are Eyeko products cruelty-free? At Eyeko, all of their products are proudly 100% cruelty-free and vegan.

What is the returns policy at Eyeko? At Eyeko, they have a 28-day returns policy if you’re not 100% satisfied with your order. Please note that to return your order, you must contact Eyeko within 14 days of your delivery date. To do this, head to the Eyeko returns section on their website.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter Offers: Sign up to the Eyeko newsletter using your email address to enjoy 20% off your first purchase. What’s more, you’ll be the first to hear about exclusive offers and get notified of new products.

Student Discount: Treat yourself to your favourite Eyeko products for a fraction of the cost with the Eyeko student discount. When you verify your student status via UNiDAYS, Student Beans, or Youth Discount, you’ll get access to your unique code that will get you 30% off.

Keyworker Discount: Enjoy your future purchases for less with the Eyeko keyworker discount. When you verify your keyworker status, you’ll get 30% off to spoil yourself guilt-free. This discount is eligible for NHS and healthcare staff, as well as key workers.

Refer-a-Friend: Surprise your friend or family member with money off their next Eyeko order with Eyeko’s referral programme. The best part is, for every friend you successfully refer, you’ll get £10 off your next order. That’s an offer that’s too good to pass up.

How to use your Eyeko discount code

Stock up on your beauty favourites and save yourself some money with one of our available Eyeko discount codes and find one that suits your needs. Once you’ve found a discount code that works for you, head to the Eyeko website and add your desired purchase(s) to your basket. Then, click on the basket icon in the top right corner of the Eyeko website. Enter your preferred discount code in the discount code box located at the bottom of the page, underneath your cost breakdown. Finally, click the ‘Add’ button and enjoy your savings.

