WeightWatchers discount codes for April 2024

FAQs

Can I get a WeightWatchers discount? Certainly! Be sure to check out our tried and tested WeightWatchers discount codes that are updated daily so you can save on your WeightWatchers journey.

Does WeightWatchers offer an NHS discount? Yes! WeightWatchers currently offers an NHS discount where you can join for just £10 a month, for 6 months. Simply verify your keyworker status using Health Service Discounts to receive your membership discount.

Does WeightWatchers offer a student discount? It does not appear that WeightWatchers currently offers a student discount, although they have in the past so this might change. Alternatively, you can use one of our handy Marie Claire discount codes to help you save.

Can I shop the WeightWatchers sale? Of course. WeightWatchers typically holds seasonal sales where you can make some fantastic savings. In the past, we’ve seen as much as 58% off in the Spring sale.

What payment options are available to use at WeightWatchers? WeightWatchers has several payment options available for you to use, including Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, American Express, and PayPal.

Hints and tips

Newsletter Offers: Sign up to join the WeightWatchers newsletter using your email for a free 5-day meal plan. When you do, you’ll also be able to pick up on handy wellness tips, find out about exclusive events and offers, delicious recipes, and more, all straight to your inbox.

Seasonal Sales: Shop the WeightWatchers sales during the year so you can save on your WeightWatchers plan. These sales tend to be seasonal and time-limited promotions so it’s definitely worth checking the WeightWatchers website regularly so you don’t miss out. In the past, we’ve seen fantastic discounts of up to 60% off.

Flexible Plans: Choose a WeightWatchers plan that works for you and your budget. With three plans including 8 months for £8, 3 months for £14, 1 month for £18.95, you’ll be able to achieve all of your health and wellness goals without it costing a fortune.

Weight Watchers App: Download the WeightWatchers app and enjoy having everything you need at your fingertips. When you do, you’ll be able to get help and support from your dietician, view your nutrition program, and track your journey with just a click of a button.

How to use your WeightWatchers discount code

Take a look at our available WeightWatchers discount codes and find one that suits your needs. Once you’ve found a discount code that works for you, head to the WeightWatchers website and choose your preferred plan. Follow the onscreen instructions until you reach the checkout stage. Enter your chosen discount code in the discount code box. Finally, click the ‘Apply’ button and ensure your discount has been applied at the checkout to enjoy your savings.

How do we source promo codes and deals?

We have an experienced team of 5 deal experts based in our offices in Cardiff and London, who are dedicated to finding promo codes, deals and sale highlights for Marie Claire vouchers.

Our London team keep in touch with retailers directly to get a heads up on upcoming discount codes as well as negotiate exclusive promo codes that you won’t find anywhere else. Meanwhile, our Cardiff team partners with affiliate networks and research the web to source the latest discount codes, and put them right here on our dedicated retailer pages. The offers we show you are updated at least twice a week.

To top it off, we have a Bath-based team of editors that have a background in saving money on fashion and beauty products. Using their experience and knowledge of the industry, our editors seek to offer additional ways to save at the retailer outside of using a promo code. Our FAQs and money-saving tips about each retailer are fact-checked and updated every three months.

What if my promo code doesn’t work?

We try hard to avoid listing promo codes that don’t work. To do this we:

Test the promo codes ourselves to make sure they’re valid. We don’t list unique codes that only work once. We give as much information as we can to avoid any terms and conditions trickery.

However, sometimes details change or codes expire without us knowing. If you find this to be the case, you can get in touch by emailing vouchers.marieclaire@futurenet.com and letting us know.

How do we make money?

It’s simple, we get a small percentage of the money that you spend with a brand or retailer - a commission. When you use deals and promo codes listed here at Marie Claire vouchers, we get a small share of the retailer's profit as thanks for helping them connect with a new customer. And that’s how we make money while you save money.