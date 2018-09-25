Body Shop FAQs

Does the Body Shop do a student discount?

Yes, the Body Shop has a 15% discount for students when you sign up using your student ID. The discount applies to all full-price items and excludes sale products and other discount codes.

How do I redeem a Body Shop voucher?

Once you find your voucher code, you can then add the items you want to purchase to your shopping cart and apply the voucher code at the end of the checkout process.

Does the Body Shop offer free delivery?

The Body Shop conveniently has free delivery for when you spend at least £30. You can also enjoy free delivery & freebies when you use select Body Shop discount codes.

How does the Body Shop refer a friend deal work?

Register for the refer a friend program on the Body Shop website and invite your friends to receive £5 off their first order of £20 or more. Once they make their first order, you'll receive a 20% voucher for each friend that you refer, which can be used on a single purchase.

Does The Body Shop Offer an NHS Discount?

Yes. The Body Shop NHS discount works for The Body Shop hand cream, liquid peel, tea tree oil, and other items. Emergency services personnel, social workers, military personnel, and medical professionals can receive 20% off The Body Shop Drops of Youth, body butter, vitamin C, and more.

How Do I Redeem My Body Shop Birthday Offer?

Members of the Love Your Body Club will receive a £5 Body Shop discount via email. Use it in-person to purchase The Body Shop hemp hand cream, vitamin E, ginger shampoo, or other products. You can also redeem it online.

Can I Use a Body Shop Discount Code with Love Your Body Vouchers?

Yes, you can use The Body Shop discount codes with Love Your Body vouchers. Just enter your discount code on the shopping cart page. Then, select your voucher on the payment page.