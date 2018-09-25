  1. Vouchers
Apply this Body Shop promo code for £3 off your order

Sometimes even that little extra can make a big difference! Apply the attached code to claim £3 off your order.

Claim 15% off your order with this Body Shop voucher code

Get your hands on all your favourite products and enjoy 15% off at checkout with the attached promo code!

Body Shop Promo Code: Take 15% off your favourite products

Shop moisturisers, cleansers, body washes, and more with the attached voucher for 15% off!

Knock 20% off using the attached Body Shop promo code

Enjoy discounts at checkout and knock 20% off with the provided voucher.

Most Popular: Get 20% off with this Body Shop discount code

Get the best hand creams, soaps, skincare and more for 20% off using this Body Shop discount code at checkout.

Score £5 off purchases over £20 on full priced items using this Body Shop discount code

Shop new arrivals and fresh formulas to save more. Get £5 off your orders over £20 on full-priced items using this Body Shop discount code.

Member Discount: Receive 15% off your first order in the loyalty programme with this Body Shop discount code

Join the Love Your Body Club for FREE and enjoy 15% off your first purchase using this Body Shop discount code on your first order as a new member! Happy Shopping!

Friends and Family Event: Snatch 20% off sitewide skincare from Body Shop

Browse (almost) all sitewide skincare to score 20% off with these Body Shop deals! Take this time to stock up on body butter, serums, shower gel, and more beauty products.

Enjoy 15% off future orders plus free delivery over £20 with Body Shop subscriptions

Subscribe and save on orders delivered right to your front door as frequently as you would like! Sign in or sign up for an account to get subscriptions on various products to enjoy 15% off future orders, free delivery on purchases over £20, and many more exclusive discounts and savings created just for you!

Score 15% off using the Body Shop student discount

Register your status to unlock 15% off your purchase using your special code with the student discount.

Score 20% off your next order with the Body Shop refer a friend discount

Share cruelty-free skincare with your friends with 20% off your next order and £10 off for each friend!

Get 20% off with the Body Shop NHS discount

Verify your status as an emergency services personnel, medical professional, social care worker, or member of the armed forces to receive an exclusive Body Shop discount code for 20% off your next purchase.

Drops of Youth Upgraded: Explore the Body Shop Edelweiss range with double concentrated formulas from £6

Just like Drops of Youth but better, the Edelweiss range boasts double the concentration of Edelweiss. Find formulas from just £6.

Claim 20% off for all emergency service workers with the Body Shop blue light card discount

As an emergency service worker, simply register your status here to enjoy 20% off using the blue light card discount.

Click here for 20% off your order using the Body Shop military discount

Purchase your favourite cleansers, body butters, and other self-care essentials sitewide and save even more. Register your status to enjoy 20% off your order using the military discount.

Browse all current Body Shop sales and offers for up to 20% off

If you want to save today, check out these current offers on your favourite Body Shop body butters, hand creams, serums, cleansers, bath bombs and more!

Limited Time Offer: Enjoy free delivery on every Body Shop order over £35

Shop and save on the delivery fees when you spend over £35 at Body Shop!

Treat Yourself: Enjoy £5 off every 500 points earned through your Body Shop Club membership

Sign in or sign up to the Love Your Body Club and earn 10 points with every £1 spent. Once you have earned 500 points, Body Shop will send you a £5 voucher to save on your next purchase.

Birthday Treat: Enjoy £5 off with this Body Shop birthday discount

Join the BS Love Your Body Club and input your birthday to get £5 worth of points to use on your birthday!

Selling Quick: Get Body Shop body butters and creams from just £6

Give your body the moisture it needs this season with popular Body Shop body butters and creams in a range of scents from just £6!

Browse Body Shop liquid peels, scrubs and more exfoliators from £9

Give your skin a refresh with invigorating scrubs, peels and exfoliators for affordable skincare essentials!

Stock up on the bestselling Body Shop hemp hand cream from £7

Order the bestselling hemp hand cream from just £7.

Grab skincare from £5 within the Body Shop vitamin E range

Treat your skin with vitamin E infused formulas starting at just £5. Shop sheet masks, cleansers, gel mists, and more!

Shop Body Shop shower gels from just £3

Get your favourite scents for the shower from mango to Japanese cherry blossom there are tons of scents to choose from.

Build a Body Shop routine with trio bundles from £30

Choose what you want to target, with skincare, haircare, and more routine bundles from just £30.

Shop your favourite Body Shop ginger shampoos, tea tree shampoos, and more from £3

Purchase your favourite shampoo formulas from just £3!

Discover limited edition Body Shop favourites from £5

Get your hands on limited edition favourites for yourself or your loved ones, starting as low as £5. Browse bath bombs, shower gels, perfumes, and many other items you'll love.

Pick up Body Shop hand creams starting from £6

Makes the perfect gift! Shop tons of luxurious Body Shop hand creams for less!

Get Body Shop Vitamin C skincare from just £5

Vitamin C packs a punch by removing the dull texture and adding a natural glow to your beautiful skin! infused with camu camu berries, you'll have baby glowing skin in no time! Shop the line from just £5 while stock lasts on top products.

Purchase Body Shop gift cards from £10

Discover the gift of choice with your purchase of a gift card starting at £10.

Body Shop FAQs

Does the Body Shop do a student discount?

Yes, the Body Shop has a 15% discount for students when you sign up using your student ID. The discount applies to all full-price items and excludes sale products and other discount codes.

How do I redeem a Body Shop voucher?

Once you find your voucher code, you can then add the items you want to purchase to your shopping cart and apply the voucher code at the end of the checkout process.

Does the Body Shop offer free delivery?

The Body Shop conveniently has free delivery for when you spend at least £30. You can also enjoy free delivery & freebies when you use select Body Shop discount codes.

How does the Body Shop refer a friend deal work?

Register for the refer a friend program on the Body Shop website and invite your friends to receive £5 off their first order of £20 or more. Once they make their first order, you'll receive a 20% voucher for each friend that you refer, which can be used on a single purchase.

Does The Body Shop Offer an NHS Discount?

Yes. The Body Shop NHS discount works for The Body Shop hand cream, liquid peel, tea tree oil, and other items. Emergency services personnel, social workers, military personnel, and medical professionals can receive 20% off The Body Shop Drops of Youth, body butter, vitamin C, and more.

How Do I Redeem My Body Shop Birthday Offer?

Members of the Love Your Body Club will receive a £5 Body Shop discount via email. Use it in-person to purchase The Body Shop hemp hand cream, vitamin E, ginger shampoo, or other products. You can also redeem it online.

Can I Use a Body Shop Discount Code with Love Your Body Vouchers?

Yes, you can use The Body Shop discount codes with Love Your Body vouchers. Just enter your discount code on the shopping cart page. Then, select your voucher on the payment page.

Why You'll Love The Body Shop!

All-Natural Skincare Solutions

The Body Shop began in 1976 with a simple goal: to offer ethically-sourced and naturally-based beauty with high-quality ingredients from around the world. Wanting to make everyone feel good in their own skin, no matter their race, gender, or fragrance preferences, their products are designed to be great for both the body and the environment.

Add to your daily routine with their range of skincare products including body butters, lip balm, beauty tools, hand wash, soaps, shampoo, makeup, body mists, and even gift sets. While you can certainly shop for acne and anti-ageing solutions, their approach to beauty is based on being the best version of yourself instead of chasing the latest unobtainable trends. 

Discover something new today with the Body Shop vouchers and savings tips we’ve compiled on this page!

Join the Loyalty Club

At The Body Shop, they love treating their customers with extra perks just for shopping for their favourite products. You can join the Love Your Body rewards scheme to make the most out of every purchase!

This loyalty programme offers a host of benefits, including:

  • A welcome offer of 15% off
  • Invitations to members-only parties at your local store
  • Sneak previews of upcoming collections
  • £5 worth of points to spend on your birthday
  • The ability to redeem both loyalty points and discount codes on the same order

Plus, you’ll get 10 points for every £1 you spend, and once you reach 500 points, they’ll send a Body Shop voucher for £5 worth of points to spend on your next online or in-store purchase. Or, if you want to share the love and pay it forward, you can choose to donate your loyalty rewards to one of their charity partners. It’s free to sign up, so don’t wait and start today to get those points.

Body Shop Savings Tips

Don’t hit that checkout button just yet. While their prices are already super affordable, it’s no surprise that The Body Shop has a variety of other offers and deals for their customers to take advantage of. So, add those extra items to your shopping basket and try out a few of these tips before swiping your credit card:

  • Subscribe to their mailing list to be notified about future sale events, discounts, and other special offers
  • Refer your friends to shop their website to give them £10 off their first purchase; in return, they’ll give you 20% off your next order for each friend who orders for the first time
  • Students can save on hundreds of cruelty-free beauty products with the exclusive 15% off discount
  • Keep an eye out for gift with purchase promotions to get a free or a discounted item
  • Enjoy free delivery to your local store by choosing their Click & Collect service
  • If you're in the emergency services, NHS, social care sector or armed forces, you’re eligible for their 20% off Blue Light Card discount
  • Consider writing a review for your recent order for a chance to receive 15% off your next purchase
  • Follow their social media accounts like Facebook and Instagram to hear about upcoming deals before anyone else

Shop in the Outlet

Spoil yourself a little and save yourself a lot of money by browsing the outlet! There you’ll find reduced-to-clear skincare, seasonal body care on markdown, and countless other items you won’t want to pass up. Use their filters to narrow down your search; with options to explore products free from gluten, silicone, soy, nuts, sulfates, fragrance, or oils, as well as the ability to select vegan-only skincare, finding your next holy grail couldn’t be any more simple.

Snatch up best-selling items like body butter and moisturising hand soaps in great scents like Fuji Green Tea, Japanese Cherry Blossom, and their classic Shea. Just look for the red “I'm on sale!” text to save!

About Body Shop

About The Body Shop

Believing in revolutionary beauty, The Body Shop began in 1976 as a brand dedicated to natural, vegan, and high-quality products. Belonging to the global cosmetics group Natura&Co, The Body Shop carries a wide range of cosmetics, skincare, hair products, fragrance, and more such as the famous Body Shop tea tree oil, all in scents that are inspired by the world around us. 

Pick up a must-have Body Shop advent calendar for a special holiday gift or shop for yourself with our Body Shop discount codes to land something wow-worthy.

