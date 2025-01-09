SkinCeuticals discount codes for January 2025

FAQs

Does SkinCeuticals have free delivery? Yes, SkinCeuticals has free standard delivery on all orders with no minimum spend needed. Your order should arrive within 3-5 working days or you can choose next-day delivery for £4.95.

Does Skinceuticals have a first order discount? Yes. When you sign up for the SkinCeuticals email newsletter, you’ll get 10% off your first purchase. Simply click ‘Email sign up’ from the SkinCeuticals website or our relevant SkinCeuticals discount code.

Is there a student discount at SkinCeuticals? At this moment, no. SkinCeuticals does not offer a student discount on its website. If this changes, we’ll let you know right here.

Does SkinCeuticals have a rewards program? No, SkinCeuticals does not have a specific loyalty program for UK shoppers. However, it does list a community page called ‘House of Skin’ where you can get product alerts, competitions, and join skincare talks.

Does SkinCeuticals take returns? Yes. SkinCeuticals accepts returns within 28 days after you receive your purchase. This excludes products not suitable to return for hygiene reasons or clearly personalized. Your item will need to be sealed and in its original packaging.

Hints and Tips

Skincare discounts: Agreeing to a SkinCeuticals consultation will give you 15% off recommended products with a £150 spend. Best of all, you’ll get personalized skincare advice online from a SkinCeuticals skincare expert. To get started, go to ‘online services’ on the SkinCeuticals website.

Refer a friend: Earn credit when you refer a friend to SkinCeuticals. Your friend will get £20 off their first purchase of £125 when using your referral link. Once your friend places their order or books an online consultation, you’ll also be sent a £20 voucher for your next purchase of £125 or more.

Free samples: Get the most from your skincare purchases with free samples when you shop at SkinCeuticals. When you get to the checkout, you can choose your preferred free samples. It’s a smart way to try new skincare items without spending more money.

Save with duos: Shop the ‘Gifts, Sets, and Routines’ page for the occasional discounts on duos. Our savings experts have seen 10% off selected duos. This includes those for anti-aging or glass skin treatments.

How to use your SkinCeuticals discount code