Perricone MD discount codes for February 2024

FAQs

How can I get free delivery at Perricone MD? You can get free delivery at Perricone MD when you spend £70 or more. If your order is less than this, standard delivery will only cost £3.95. Your order should arrive within 2-3 business days.

How can I get an email discount at Perricone MD? Sign up for the Perricone MD email newsletter and you will get 20% off your first order. The brand will also keep you updated on exclusive offers and give you early sale access. To sign up, click our relevant code or go to the Perricone MD website.

Does Perricone MD have student discount? Yes. Perricone MD currently has a student discount of 20% off online. You will need to log into your UNiDAYS account to verify your student status and get your code.

Does Perricone MD have a sale outlet? Shoppers can save on their skincare products with the dedicated Perricone MD Outlet section. You can browse this page all year round by going to the Perricone MD website and typing ‘outlet’ into the search bar. Our savings experts have previously noted over 50% off on ‘No Makeup’ products.

What are the reviews like for Perricone MD? From our research, shoppers generally have a positive impression of Perricone MD with many leaving high star reviews on Trustpilot.

What is the returns policy at Perricone MD? You can return your order to Perricone MD within 30 days of purchase. You will need your purchase returned in pristine condition, meaning unopened. To start a return, go to the Perricone MD website and register a return on their dedicated ‘returns and refunds’ page.

Hints & Tips

Perricone MD newsletter: When signing up for the Perricone MD newsletter, you’ll get 20% off your first purchase. You’ll also be kept updated on the latest skincare products, exclusive offers, and be sent early sales.

Keyworker discount: At Perricone MD, key workers can get an exclusive 30% off all orders. There is separate NHS discount with 30% off as well. Simply verify your work status through GoCertify to access your unique code.

Refer a friend: Tell a friend about Perricone MD today and you’ll both get £30 credit on your next purchase. Your friend will need to spend a total of £100 on their first order to qualify. Once they’ve placed the order, you’ll then be sent £30 off your next purchase.

Black Friday sale: Looking for a strong saving? It might be worth waiting for the Black Friday sales at Perricone MD during November. Our savings experts noted 40-50% off selected Perricone MD skincare last year. If you don’t want to wait, you can always use one of our Perricone MD discount codes.

How to use your Perricone MD discount code

Choose a Perricone MD discount code from our vouchers. Go to the Perricone MD website and add your favourite skincare products to your basket. Go to the checkout page by clicking on the basket icon in the right hand corner. At the checkout, you should see a ‘got a discount code?’ box. Paste your Perricone MD discount code into the box. Click ‘apply’ and your total will deduct your discount.

