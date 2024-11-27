The Essence Vault discount codes for November 2024

FAQs

How do I get free delivery from The Essence Vault? When your order total is over £45, The Essence Vault will offer free express delivery. If your order is less than this, Royal Mail 24 Hours costs £4.99 or 48 Hour Tracked costs £3.99.

How long does delivery take from The Essence Vault? The Essence Vault aims to ship your purchase within 2-3 working days. When you order before 8 am, your purchase will be dispatched the same working day. The delivery time depends on which Royal Mail service you choose—24 hours or 48 hours. All deliveries are Monday–Saturday.

Does The Essence Vault have a first-order discount? Yes. The Essence Vault says it believes everyone should get a discount. That’s why new customers and current ones can use a specific code to get 20% off their next order. You can select the code from our list or go to the ‘New Customer Discount’ page on The Essence Vault website.

Can I use my NHS discount at The Essence Vault? Yes. At this time, there is an exclusive NHS discount of 21% off online orders at The Essence Vault. You can access this voucher offer via your HealthServiceDiscounts account.

What are the reviews like for The Essence Vault? Whilst a fairly new brand, The Essence Vault already has 4.5 out of 5 on Trustpilot with 15,000 reviews. Most shoppers compliment the excellent customer service, quality fragrances, and more attainable pricing.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter exclusive promos: When signing up for The Essence Vault email newsletter, the brand will send you exclusive promotions and offers. You’ll be sent these occasionally, so make sure to check your email. It’s completely free to sign up, simply go to The Essence Vault website.

Seasonal sales: Save more on your favourite parfums by shopping during seasonal sales. One of the best-known sales is the Black Friday sale at The Essence Vault. At this time, our savings experts have noted Buy 1 Get 1 Free with the Black Friday promotions.

Student discounts: Students might want to learn about the discount at The Essence Vault. You can get 22% off purchases with a valid Student Beans account. To access this exclusive discount, log into your account to verify your student status or sign up for free.

Bundle & Save: If you love a particular perfume, consider buying a ‘Bundle & Save’ purchase. The Essence Vault has a selection of perfumes where you can save on the original RRP by buying as a set all at once.

How to use your Essence Vault discount code

Click the ‘Get code’ button and open The Essence Vault website. Add your perfect fragrance or home scent to your shopping cart. Continue to the checkout page where you should see a promo code box. Copy and paste your Essence Vault coupon into this box. Click ‘Apply’ and enjoy your savings.

How do we source promo codes and deals?

What if my promo code doesn’t work?

