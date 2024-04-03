Ameliorate discount codes for April 2024

FAQs

Can I get next-day delivery at Ameliorate? Yes, Ameliorate has next-day delivery when you order by 00:30 am. This will cost £6.99 or it’s free for orders over £60. If your order is less than this, standard delivery costs £2.50.

Does Ameliorate have any sales? Shop the skincare sales at Ameliorate with its dedicated sales page. To get to this page, click our relevant code or go to the Ameliorate website. You can also check the ‘Outlet’ with its discounted skincare, such as 60% off selected items.

Does Ameliorate have a refer-a-friend program? You can refer your friend to Ameliorate and both get £15 off your next purchase. Simply log into your Ameliorate account and share your 15% off unique referral link with your friend. Once they make their first purchase, you’ll also be sent £15 off.

What are the reviews like for Ameliorate? Generally, reviews for Ameliorate are very positive with 4.7 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot. Shoppers in their reviews highlight the quick delivery and smooth feeling of their skin after using the products.

What is the return policy at Ameliorate? You can cancel your Ameliorate order within 14 days of purchase, as per your statutory rights. However, you cannot cancel the order once your order has arrived. If your order is faulty or wrong, then contact the customer service team for a replacement.

Hints and Tips

Kit & bundles: You can save up to 20% off when you buy a kit or bundle at Ameliorate. These are strong value bundles such as the ‘build your own’ option. You can choose your favorite products for each stage of your skincare journey—exfoliate, cleanse, moisturizer, and treat. Shoppers can even choose best selling products such as Ameliorate Transforming body lotion and Ameliorate Nourishing body wash.

Free delivery: Save on skincare shipping costs with free standard delivery on each order over £25. With such a range of products, it’s not difficult to reach this total. Your order should arrive within 2-3 working days after dispatch. Alternatively, you can get free next-day delivery on orders over £60.

Shop the offers: Looking for savings such as 15% off? Be sure to check the ‘offers’ section from the Ameliorate website menu. We’ve previously seen new shopper discounts of up to 15% off here. Key workers can also get 30% off and students can get 25% off their orders when verified.

Free samples: Get a complimentary sample each time you spend £40 at Ameliorate. You can select your chosen sample at checkout. Currently, these include bestsellers such as Intensive Hand Therapy, Transforming Body Lotion, and Nourishing Body Wash. We’d recommend either choosing a product you want to try before buying or one with the most product to truly get the most of this promotion.

How to use your Ameliorate discount code:

Save yourself some money by searching for one of our Ameliorate discount codes for your order.

Once you’ve found your code, go to the Ameliorate website.

Start adding your items to your basket.

Once you’re done shopping, click the basket icon in the top right corner of the website.

Scroll to the ‘got a discount code?’ box and paste your code here.

Click ‘Apply’ and enjoy your savings.

