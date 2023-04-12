FAQs

Does Neal’s Yard offer a free delivery service? If your order is over £45, it will become eligible for their free standard delivery option.

What payment methods does Neal’s Yard accept? A number of payment methods can be used when you shop with Neal’s Yard such as Mastercard, Visa, American Express, PayPal, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

What is the returns policy at Neal’s Yard Remedies? If you would like to return your latest purchase, you have up to 14 days following the receipt of your item to send it back. All returned items must be in their original, unopened condition to receive a full refund withing 10 to 14 days.

Are Neal’s Yard products vegan? There is a range of vegan products available at Neal’s Yard; some of their products contain animal products but these are clearly marked out to make sure you find the perfect products for you.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter Benefits: If you’re a fan of what Neals Yard has to offer, sign up for the newsletter to be the first to receive offers as well as hear about new product releases, and even 15% off your first order.

Loyalty Rewards: When you sign up for the Neals Yard loyalty rewards programme, you will be able to earn points whilst you shop. You can receive a number of vouchers from a £5 voucher for 500 points to £50 voucher for 5000 points.

Refer a Friend: Do you have a friend that could benefit from some organic and natural beauty products? Utilise the Neals Yard refer a friend programme and they’ll get 20% off the first order they place and you’ll receive your own 20% off your next order.

Student & Young Person discount: If you’re a student or young person, you will be glad to hear that you can get 15% off and free delivery for orders over £40. Simply verify your status with either UNiDAYS, Student Beans, Student Rate, GoCertify, or GradBeans to save on your next order.

How to use your Neal's Yard discount code