Neal's Yard discount codes for April 2023
Take a look at these 10 active Neal's Yard discount codes to save on organic and natural health and beauty products.
FAQs
Does Neal’s Yard offer a free delivery service?
If your order is over £45, it will become eligible for their free standard delivery option.
What payment methods does Neal’s Yard accept?
A number of payment methods can be used when you shop with Neal’s Yard such as Mastercard, Visa, American Express, PayPal, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.
What is the returns policy at Neal’s Yard Remedies?
If you would like to return your latest purchase, you have up to 14 days following the receipt of your item to send it back. All returned items must be in their original, unopened condition to receive a full refund withing 10 to 14 days.
Are Neal’s Yard products vegan?
There is a range of vegan products available at Neal’s Yard; some of their products contain animal products but these are clearly marked out to make sure you find the perfect products for you.
Hints and Tips
Newsletter Benefits: If you’re a fan of what Neals Yard has to offer, sign up for the newsletter to be the first to receive offers as well as hear about new product releases, and even 15% off your first order.
Loyalty Rewards: When you sign up for the Neals Yard loyalty rewards programme, you will be able to earn points whilst you shop. You can receive a number of vouchers from a £5 voucher for 500 points to £50 voucher for 5000 points.
Refer a Friend: Do you have a friend that could benefit from some organic and natural beauty products? Utilise the Neals Yard refer a friend programme and they’ll get 20% off the first order they place and you’ll receive your own 20% off your next order.
Student & Young Person discount: If you’re a student or young person, you will be glad to hear that you can get 15% off and free delivery for orders over £40. Simply verify your status with either UNiDAYS, Student Beans, Student Rate, GoCertify, or GradBeans to save on your next order.
How to use your Neal's Yard discount code
- Find a Neals Yard discount code before you shop so you can save a pretty penny on your next purchase.
- Once you’ve found the right code for you, copy it and then head over to the Neals Yard Remedies website.
- Select your favourite items and, when you’re ready, you can begin the checkout process by clicking the bag icon in the top right of the page.
- You will see your order total and a promo code box. Enter your Neals Yard discount code and hit the ‘Apply’ button to secure your savings on your latest purchase.
Grace Lindsay is the Ecommerce Writer at Marie Claire UK. With over three years of experience in the fashion and beauty industry, she covers everything from the best makeup and skincare deals to how to shop the stand out trends of the season. When she's not typing away at her laptop, Grace can be found shopping her favourite vintage markets IRL, or catching up on her never-ending list of books to read.
Rate Neal's Yard Vouchers
About Neal's Yard
Neal’s Yard Remedies was founded in 1981 by Romy Fraser and has created natural and organic health and beauty products that have become loved by many. They use the finest herbs, botanicals, and essential oils to promote inner health and outer beauty together. From moisturisers and serums to hair treatments, aromatherapy products, organic baby items and so much more, Neal’s Yard has everything you could need ever need to make your skin glow and your hair flow perfectly. If organic, natural products is what you’re after, add a Neal’s Yard discount code to your next order so you can treat your skin and save your bank account.
Written by
Grace Lindsay is the Ecommerce Writer at Marie Claire UK. With over three years of experience in the fashion and beauty industry, she covers everything from the best makeup and skincare deals to how to shop the stand out trends of the season. When she's not typing away at her laptop, Grace can be found shopping her favourite vintage markets IRL, or catching up on her never-ending list of books to read.