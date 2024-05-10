Creme de la Mer discount codes for May 2024

FAQs

Is there a Creme de la Mer free delivery option? You can receive free delivery when you become a Waves de la Mer member. The standard delivery option is £2.95 for non-members and your order will arrive within 3 working days.

Are there Creme de la Mer sales? Yes, you can find reduced prices on key sales dates such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday. There is also an offers tab that constantly has the best savings available at the time of your shopping.

Can I claim a Creme de la Mer welcome discount? Whilst there isn’t a specific Creme de la Mer new customer discount, you can keep up to date with everything they have to offer by signing up for the official Creme de la Mer newsletter. You’ll be the first to hear about new arrivals, limited editions, and email-only exclusive offers so you can make the most of your Creme de la Mer shopping experience.

Where can I find a La Mer student discount? Unfortunately, there isn’t a Creme de la Mer student discount code available at this time. Should this change, we will update this page with all the relevant details so you can save on your next purchase.

Is there a Creme de la Mer rewards programme? Yes, Waves de la Mer is the brand loyalty programme. Not only will you earn points as you spend but you will also benefit from several perks such as birthday treats, complimentary samples, exclusive access to product launches, next day delivery and more.

What is the Creme de la Mer returns policy? If you’d like to return your Creme de la Mer order, you have up to 30 days to send your item back free of charge. All returned items must be in their original condition and with all the tags and labels in place.

Hints and Tips

Today’s Offer: Save on your next shopping trip by checking out the ‘Today’s Offer’ tab. The link can be found at the bottom of the page and will give you all the info you need to make the best savings each day.

Waves de la Mer: Become a Waves del la Mer member to keep up to date with everything they have to offer. When you become a loyalty member, you will benefit from free delivery and exclusive rewards and, you’ll get £30 off your first order over £300.

Book a Consultation: Get the perfect products for your skin with the help of a Creme de la Mer expert. Whether it’s in person or virtually, you can talk to an expert about all your skin worries, concerns, and learn what you need to look your best.

Complimentary gift wrap: Skincare products are a great gift for so many occasions and you can make it look spectacular with their complimentary gift wrapping option. Their iconic green packaging will help to add an extra special touch to your gift.

Complimentary engraving: Make your Creme de la Mer products uniquely yours with their complimentary engraving service. Whether you add a name, initials, or a memorable date, your engraved item will become the centrepiece of your skincare regime.

How to use your Creme de la Mer discount code

Check out our Creme de la Mer voucher codes and find the best one for your shopping needs. Click the ‘Get Code’ button to copy the code and open the Creme de la Mer website in a new tab. Add your favourite items to the shopping bag. When you’re done, click the ‘BAG’ link at the top of the page to begin the checkout process. This will display your order total along with an ‘OFFER CODE’ box where you can enter your chosen Creme de la Mer discount code. Hit the ‘Apply’ button to secure your latest savings and complete your order.

