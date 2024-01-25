Treatwell discount codes for January 2024

Get the best 13 verified Treatwell discount codes to save on beauty and spa bookings today.

code
Treatwell voucher code: knock 15% off first treatment bookings over £45
Ends: Fri, 26 Jan, 2024
View Terms & Conditions
This promotion is: (i) only valid on the retailer's website; (ii) subject to availability; (iii) must be used before the expiration date; (iv) cannot be used in conjunction with other offers, promotions or discounts unless stated otherwise; (v) may not apply to taxes or any other fees; and (vi) not transferable or redeemable for cash or credit. Further important things to note about this promotion: The end date of this offer is 26 Jan 2024 23:59 Some products may be excluded. There may be exclusions based on location. The price and discount displayed were correct at the time of publication. The retailer can change, pause or end this promotion at any time without notice. By using this promotion, you acknowledge that you have read and understood the above terms and conditions. For further details, please check the retailer's website.
Get Code
code
Treatwell promo code: knock 15% off first purchases
Ends: Thu, 25 Jan, 2024
View Terms & Conditions
This promotion is: (i) only valid on the retailer's website; (ii) subject to availability; (iii) must be used before the expiration date; (iv) cannot be used in conjunction with other offers, promotions or discounts unless stated otherwise; (v) may not apply to taxes or any other fees; and (vi) not transferable or redeemable for cash or credit. Further important things to note about this promotion: The end date of this offer is 25 Jan 2024 23:59 Some products may be excluded. There may be exclusions based on location. The price and discount displayed were correct at the time of publication. The retailer can change, pause or end this promotion at any time without notice. By using this promotion, you acknowledge that you have read and understood the above terms and conditions. For further details, please check the retailer's website.
Get Code
code
Treatwell voucher code: claim 15% off first bookings
Ends: Thu, 25 Jan, 2024
View Terms & Conditions
This promotion is: (i) only valid on the retailer's website; (ii) subject to availability; (iii) must be used before the expiration date; (iv) cannot be used in conjunction with other offers, promotions or discounts unless stated otherwise; (v) may not apply to taxes or any other fees; and (vi) not transferable or redeemable for cash or credit. Further important things to note about this promotion: The end date of this offer is 25 Jan 2024 23:59 Some products may be excluded. There may be exclusions based on location. The price and discount displayed were correct at the time of publication. The retailer can change, pause or end this promotion at any time without notice. By using this promotion, you acknowledge that you have read and understood the above terms and conditions. For further details, please check the retailer's website.
Get Code
code
Treatwell discount code: score 10% off bookings
Ends: Thu, 25 Jan, 2024
View Terms & Conditions
This promotion is: (i) only valid on the retailer's website; (ii) subject to availability; (iii) must be used before the expiration date; (iv) cannot be used in conjunction with other offers, promotions or discounts unless stated otherwise; (v) may not apply to taxes or any other fees; and (vi) not transferable or redeemable for cash or credit. Further important things to note about this promotion: The end date of this offer is 25 Jan 2024 23:59 Some products may be excluded. There may be exclusions based on location. The price and discount displayed were correct at the time of publication. The retailer can change, pause or end this promotion at any time without notice. By using this promotion, you acknowledge that you have read and understood the above terms and conditions. For further details, please check the retailer's website.
Get Code
Score 20% off selected bookings at Treatwell
Ends: Thu, 1 Feb, 2024
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Claim subscriber-only discounts & special offers when you sign up to the Treatwell newsletter
Ends: Fri, 22 Nov, 2024
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Student discount code: unlock 20% off purchases
Ends: Sat, 1 Jun, 2024
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply Sign in with a valid student ID to receive discount
Get Discount
Pick up Treatwell store gift cards worth £10
Ends: Sat, 1 Jun, 2024
Get Discount
Unlock up to 50% off eyebrow threading in the Treatwell sale
Ends: Wed, 31 Jan, 2024
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply.
Get Discount
Score up to £25 back when you sign up to the Treatwell loyalty program
Ends: Thu, 6 Jun, 2024
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Shop for Treatwell nail treatments from £8
Ends: Sat, 1 Jun, 2024
Get Discount
Pick up Treatwell massages from only £10
Ends: Wed, 31 Jul, 2024
Get Discount
Explore Treatwell classic facial bookings from £22
Ends: Wed, 5 Jun, 2024
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Shona Moreland
By Shona Moreland
published

FAQs

Can I get a first order discount at Treatwell?

New shoppers at Treatwell can usually get 15% off their first purchases. You might need to sign up for the Treatwell newsletter or make a minimum order total to be eligible for this discount. Make sure to check this page for the latest new customer discounts at Treatwell.  

Does Treatwell do student discount?

Treatwell is listed on Student Beans. However, there are no current student discounts. We’d recommend checking before you order, as this could change in the future. Previously, our savings experts have noted £5 off for students when they spend £20. 

Does Treatwell have a sale?

Treatwell usually has a Black Friday sale every year in November. The brand does not usually have sales on their website, so this is a smart time to shop for your latest beauty appointment or purchase a gift card for friends or family.  

How can I buy a Treatwell gift card?

You can purchase a Treatwell gift card voucher by going to the Treatwell website, scrolling to ‘discover’, and clicking ‘Treatwell gift card’. From here, you can select any amount from £10-£250 and choose to send by post or email. You can even write a message to wish them a happy birthday. 

What is the Treatwell cancellation policy?

You can cancel your Treatwell dated booking up to 24, 48, and 78 hours of your treatment. It is worth noting this is ‘up to’ not ‘within’ 24, 48, and 78 hours. Any spa days or treatments cannot be cancelled. For complete clarity, be sure to check the Treatwell terms and conditions page.  

Hints and Tips

Newsletter deals: Sign up for the Treatwell newsletter to be kept updated on the latest health and beauty promotions and discounts. Occasionally, new customers can also get 15% off their first purchase. All you need to do is click the relevant discount code on this page and sign up with your preferred email address.

Refer a friend: Did you know that you can save more at Treatwell by referring a friend? When you refer your friends or family, Treatwell will give you 12 credits to your account once they make their first booking. Plus, your friends and family are sure to thank you. 

Stay social: One of the simplest ways to stay updated on Treatwell is by following their social media. We’d recommend following them on Instagram to be kept up-to-date on the best health and beauty discounts and spa days. Occasionally, Treatwell might offer promotional discounts on social media too.

Download the app: Whilst not technically a saving, you can save a lot of time by downloading the Treatwell app. Once downloaded, you can book your favorite treatments - from nails to massages - on the go. Be sure to check this page for any app-only exclusive discounts as well. 

 How to use your Treatwell promo code 

  1. Check our page at Marie Claire for the best Treatwell promo code to suit your order. 
  2. Click the ‘get discount’ button to open the website.  
  3. Select your booking, time, and stylist or therapist. 
  4. Add your promo code to your cart at the checkout. 
  5. Click ‘apply’ and your discount should be applied to your total. 
Shona Moreland
Shona Moreland
Contributing Editor, Vouchers

Shona is a contributing editor for Marie Claire UK vouchers. She has been writing about the best ways to save money on your shopping since 2022 for MyVoucherCodes and Marie Claire UK. She specialises in fashion and homeware helping you to find the best deals to make your house a home and your wardrobe flawless. 


In her spare time, Shona enjoys drawing, walking, writing, reading, and spending time with her dog. She also loves music and playing her drums; from 2016 to 2018, she created her own music and lifestyle blog touching on tech, music reviews, interviews, and industry history. 

Rate Treatwell Vouchers

7 ratings with the average rating of 5 out of 5 stars.

About Treatwell

Treatwell provides an online platform for booking hair salon and beauty services. About 8 years ago, the beauty brand started as ‘Wahanda’. A name change later, it continues to help booking salon services be as easy as possible for shoppers. You can book haircuts, nails, massages, and facials. The booking platform also lets you pick your stylist and time to suit you. Whether you’re browsing the reviews or searching for a new spa, Treatwell has all the information you need. Get your luxurious experience for less with one of our Treatwell discount codes or by using our expert savings advice. 

Other Treatwell Shoppers Also Like

Similar Categories

View All

Written by

Shona Moreland Shona Moreland Contributing Editor, Vouchers

Shona is a contributing editor for Marie Claire UK vouchers. She has been writing about the best ways to save money on your shopping since 2022 for MyVoucherCodes and Marie Claire UK. She specialises in fashion and homeware helping you to find the best deals to make your house a home and your wardrobe flawless. 


In her spare time, Shona enjoys drawing, walking, writing, reading, and spending time with her dog. She also loves music and playing her drums; from 2016 to 2018, she created her own music and lifestyle blog touching on tech, music reviews, interviews, and industry history. 

Popular Retailers

View all