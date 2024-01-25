Treatwell discount codes for January 2024

FAQs

Can I get a first order discount at Treatwell? New shoppers at Treatwell can usually get 15% off their first purchases. You might need to sign up for the Treatwell newsletter or make a minimum order total to be eligible for this discount. Make sure to check this page for the latest new customer discounts at Treatwell.

Does Treatwell do student discount? Treatwell is listed on Student Beans. However, there are no current student discounts. We’d recommend checking before you order, as this could change in the future. Previously, our savings experts have noted £5 off for students when they spend £20.

Does Treatwell have a sale? Treatwell usually has a Black Friday sale every year in November. The brand does not usually have sales on their website, so this is a smart time to shop for your latest beauty appointment or purchase a gift card for friends or family.

How can I buy a Treatwell gift card? You can purchase a Treatwell gift card voucher by going to the Treatwell website, scrolling to ‘discover’, and clicking ‘Treatwell gift card’. From here, you can select any amount from £10-£250 and choose to send by post or email. You can even write a message to wish them a happy birthday.

What is the Treatwell cancellation policy? You can cancel your Treatwell dated booking up to 24, 48, and 78 hours of your treatment. It is worth noting this is ‘up to’ not ‘within’ 24, 48, and 78 hours. Any spa days or treatments cannot be cancelled. For complete clarity, be sure to check the Treatwell terms and conditions page.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter deals: Sign up for the Treatwell newsletter to be kept updated on the latest health and beauty promotions and discounts. Occasionally, new customers can also get 15% off their first purchase. All you need to do is click the relevant discount code on this page and sign up with your preferred email address.

Refer a friend: Did you know that you can save more at Treatwell by referring a friend? When you refer your friends or family, Treatwell will give you 12 credits to your account once they make their first booking. Plus, your friends and family are sure to thank you.

Stay social: One of the simplest ways to stay updated on Treatwell is by following their social media. We’d recommend following them on Instagram to be kept up-to-date on the best health and beauty discounts and spa days. Occasionally, Treatwell might offer promotional discounts on social media too.

Download the app: Whilst not technically a saving, you can save a lot of time by downloading the Treatwell app. Once downloaded, you can book your favorite treatments - from nails to massages - on the go. Be sure to check this page for any app-only exclusive discounts as well.

How to use your Treatwell promo code