FAQs

How much is Skin + Me? Subscriptions with Skin + Me are £29.99 a month and you will receive the best skincare to your door.

What payment methods does Skin + Me accept? Due to Skin + Me being a subscription service, your card will be automatically charged each month so you never have to worry about running out of product. You can sign up with payment methods such as Visa, Mastercard, GooglePay and Apple Pay.

How do I cancel my Skin + Me subscription? Cancelling your Skin + Me subscription is super easy; all you need to do is to log in to the ‘My Treatment Plan’ section of your account and click the ‘Manage My Order’ tab. From there, you can select the ‘Cancel My Plan’ option, select your reason for cancelling, and you’ll receive a cancellation confirmation email.

Do I need a subscription to purchase Skin + Me products? There are only two Skin + Me products available currently as one-off purchases; these are Azelaic Acid-powdered night cream and Niacinamide-powdered night cream.

How does the Skin + Me online consultation work? The online consultation is quick and easy where you’ll answer questions about your skin, previous skin products you’ve used, and basic (yet relevant) questions about medical history. Once you have answered all the questions, you will be asked to upload 3 images of your skin; after that, you’ll hear from their expert dermatology team.

How long will it take to see results in the mirror? Prescription skin treatments can take a while to take effect but if you stick to the skincare routine provided with your products by the dermatology team, you will begin to see results within 8 to 16 weeks. This may seem like a long time but the benefits for your skin will be worth the wait.

Hints and Tips

Free Consultation: If you are dipping into what Skin + Me has to offer for the first time, take advantage of their free consultation. This means that you will be able to find out exactly what your skin requires without taking on any extra cost or commitment.

Free Reformulation: We all know that our skin needs don’t always stay the same and that means that the requirements of our skincare routine need to change. Skin + Me recognises that skincare is an ongoing process and so, should your treatment need to be reformulated, you can do this completely free of charge. When you add Skin + Me to your regime, it will be the best fit through your entire journey.

Invite a Friend: We’ve all heard of friend referral programmes and Skin + Me has taken this to a different level with the addition of the ability to support a number of charities. When a friend signs up to Skin + Me using your referral code, they’ll get their first and fifth Daily Dosers for just £3.50. When they receive their first box, you will earn credits which can be donated on your behalf to one of their charity partners.

How to use your Skin + Me discount code