Why Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be forced to 'separate' next year

The Prince and Princess of Wales have often spoken about how they parent their three young children and the importance they place on giving them a 'normal' upbringing despite their future royal responsibilities. The couple have already told Prince George that he will be King one day, but they are also said to be 'acutely aware' of the different paths their little ones will take in the coming years. In the wake of Prince Harry's revelations about his upbringing in Spare, William and Kate have 'worked out' how to ensure youngest children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, don't 'suffer' like the Duke of Sussex.

As George prepares for his future as monarch, experts have claimed the siblings will be forced to grow apart. But there's one specific royal rule which means that George will be separated from Charlotte and Louis - and it's something that William and Harry experienced when they were growing up, too.

In order to protect the line of succession, two heirs are not permitted to travel together. Although the Wales' have always taken flights together, when George turns 12 years old next year he'll face some very strict travel changes. King Charles' former pilot Graham Laurie told A Right Royal Podcast how the separation rule was enforced when William turned 12, explaining: "We flew all four: the Prince, the Princess, Prince William and Prince Harry, up until Prince William was 12 years old. After that, [William] had to have a separate aircraft and we could only fly all four together when they were young with the written permission of Her Majesty.

"When William became 12, he would fly normally in a 125 from Northolt and we would fly the 146 out with the other three on."

An exception to this historic royal rule would only be made if William and Kate requested permission from the King to bypass it. The Wales' have been known to break royal traditions in the past - from their unusual wedding guest list to their home habit that the late Queen Elizabeth II reportedly 'couldn't stand' - but it is unclear whether or not they will adhere to this royal rule.