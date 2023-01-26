William and Kate have 'worked out' Charlotte's role as the 'spare' according to royal insider
Harry voiced his concerns for Charlotte and Louis in a recent interview
Prince William and Kate Middleton have often talked about how they are raising their three children (opens in new tab), Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to have 'normal' childhoods as part of the royal family.
While experts have noted that Charlotte and Louis know that George is 'different' (opens in new tab) as the heir to the throne, others have commented that it is 'inevitable' George will grow apart from his siblings as he prepares for his future as King (opens in new tab).
One thing that many royal fans have discussed since the release of Prince Harry's memoir Spare is how the Prince and Princess of Wales' two youngest children will fare as they grow up.
The Duke of Sussex also acknowledged his concerns during an interview with The Telegraph, when he expressed that he 'worries' about Charlotte and Louis' future (opens in new tab) within the monarchy, adding that he doesn't want the young royals to 'end up like [him]'.
He said: "Though William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the 'spare'.
"And that hurts, that worries me."
However, royal expert Katie Nicholl claims that the William and Kate have 'worked out' how to ensure that their children don't 'suffer' in the way that Harry did.
During an episode of Vanity Fair's Dynasty podcast, she said: "No one would want the next generation to suffer in the way that Harry has suffered. You see that suffering on the pages of his book. It's not a pretty picture for the royal family.
"So I think when you look to the Cambridges and how they are raising their children away from the spotlight in pretty ordinary schools in a pretty cottage in the grounds of Windsor, having bucket and spade holidays and teaching them to sail on the broads in Norfolk, actually they are enjoying a childhood that William and Harry just didn't get to enjoy."
She added: "I think that's why William and Kate are channelling everything they can into raising their children with that understanding of who they are as royals and as just ordinary children too.
"Of course, it does open up the question of the next spare, of Princess Charlotte. And I'm sure that William and Kate have that all worked out."
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
