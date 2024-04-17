William and Kate are 'acutely aware of problems' Charlotte and Louis face in the future

The line of succession has been a big talking point since the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022. King Charles III was officially crowned monarch at his coronation in May last year, and many have been speculating about what the future holds not just for Prince William, the heir to the throne, but for his eldest son, Prince George.

According to one history writer, George will never become King - but the Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly already spoken to their son about how his life will differ to his siblings. William and Kate have already 'broken the news' that he will one day be King in order to prepare him for his future role, and although experts have claimed that it's 'sad and inevitable' that George will grow apart from Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, William and Kate are said to be very conscious of ensuring that their two younger children do not feel like 'spares'. Prince Harry spoke about his own experience of this in his memoir, and noted that he 'worries' Charlotte and Louis will end up like him, but according to one royal expert the Wales' are doing everything in their power to prepare for the 'problems' they may face in the future.

Royal expert Jennie Bond has claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales are 'acutely aware' of the issues that Charlotte and Louis may face in the future, and that they're working hard to ensure that the siblings remain close - even as George goes on to prepare for his role as King, and Charlotte and Louis take a different path.

She explained: "William and Kate must be acutely aware of the problems for a royal spare. They have already shown that they have a different and modern attitude to bringing up royal children and I'm sure they will do everything to make Charlotte and Louis feel every bit as special, loved and valued as George. I imagine they will encourage Louis to explore life outside the royal fold... it could be the military, but it could also be working in the charity world or whatever he finds appealing after his education is finished. I'm sure they will encourage him to go to University, which they both enjoyed and where, of course, they found love." (per The Mirror).

According to Bond, William and Kate want their children to feel they are making a 'meaningful' contribution to the royal family and can live 'a life of value, irrespective of their place in the line of succession'.