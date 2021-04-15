Buckingham Palace has released never before seen photographs of the royal family to honour Prince Philip

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the tragic news last week that Prince Philip had passed away, aged 99.

‘It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,’ Buckingham Palace announced in a statement today.

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.’

Royal family members paid tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh and have been rallying around the Queen, with Prince Harry even flying back to the UK and HRH’s ‘gang of four‘ stepping up to support her.

This week, Buckingham Palace has released a series of never before seen photographs of the royal family to honour Prince Philip.

‘Today, members of the Royal Family have shared photographs of The Duke of Edinburgh, remembering him as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather,’ captioned a series of photographs of Prince Philip with his family.

This comes after a series of never before seen photographs of the Duke of Edinburgh, uploaded to Instagram by the royal family.

‘My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family,’ read a quote by Prince William, captioning a sweet photograph of the Duke of Edinburgh with Prince George.

‘I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days. I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her. I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!

‘My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.’

‘The Duke of Edinburgh was committed to the #Commonwealth, meeting and connecting with people from every walk of life,’ captioned another series of photographs. ‘Since 1949, His Royal Highness has: visited 70% of the world’s countries, visited 50 Commonwealth countries, made 229 solo visits, often to the most remote parts of the Commonwealth.

‘The Duke had a number of Commonwealth appointments over the course of his life, including with the Commonwealth Games Federation, The Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth

and the Royal Commonwealth Ex-Services League. His Royal Highness also had military affiliations in Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Trinidad and Tobago.

‘The Duke of Edinburgh held Patronage appointments in 12 different Commonwealth countries from the Bahamas National Trust to Surf Life Saving Australia.

‘In 1956, His Royal Highness founded The Duke of Edinburgh’s Commonwealth Study Conferences, bringing together emerging leaders from across the Commonwealth. The conferences have continued to this day, and over 10,000 people having participated in The Duke of Edinburgh’s leadership programs.’

‘The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren at Balmoral Castle in 2018,’ captioned the final never before seen photograph, taken by The Duchess of Cambridge.

We will continue to update this story.