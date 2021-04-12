Prince Harry has flown back to the UK to be with the royal family following Prince Philip’s death

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the tragic news on Friday that Prince Philip had passed away, aged 99.

‘It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,’ Buckingham Palace announced in a statement today.

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.’

Royal family members paid tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh, speaking out about their loss and Prince Harry has flown to the UK to be with the Queen and to attend Prince Philip’s private funeral on Saturday.

‘If there’s anything we know Harry was incredibly close to Philip,’ royal biographer Omid Scobie explained. ‘This will be a very difficult time for him as he comes to terms with the death.’

Meghan Markle did not travel back to the UK with Prince Harry due to being at an advanced stage of her pregnancy, something that Omid Scobie also spoke out about.

‘Meghan has made every effort to travel but unfortunately, she did not receive medical clearance,’ he explained.

Prince Harry is expected to be staying at his Windsor property, Frogmore Cottage, whilst he is in the UK.

Our thoughts are with the royal family at this tragic time.