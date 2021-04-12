There are four women that the Queen will be particularly leaning on following Prince Philip’s death

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

They have even been dubbed 'the gang of four'

Buckingham Palace confirmed the tragic news on Friday that Prince Philip had passed away, aged 99.

‘It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,’ Buckingham Palace announced in a statement today.

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.’

Royal family members paid tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh and have been rallying around the Queen, with Prince Harry even flying back to the UK to support his family.

There are four particular women that the Queen will reportedly be leaning on especially over this time, her most trusted inner circle, known as the ‘gang of four’.

Within her most trusted gang of four are Sophie, Countess of Wessex of whom she is known to be extremely close, her daughter Princess Anne, her childhood friend Lady Pamela Hicks and her royal dresser Angela Kelly.

The four women are known to be completely trusted by the Queen and are expected to be stepping up to support Her Majesty now more than ever.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, visited the Queen after Prince Philip’s death, telling the crowd as she left tearfully: ‘The Queen has been amazing.’

When asked how the Queen was doing the day after, the Countess of Wessex replied: ‘Thinking of others before herself’.

Our thoughts are with the royal family at this tragic time.