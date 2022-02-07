The Palace released a beautiful portrait to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Queen Elizabeth is one of the most talked about people in the world, known for her love of corgis and trademark look.

She is of course known mostly though for her accomplishments, being the oldest and longest-serving monarch, reigning for 70 years since her 1952 coronation.

This weekend marked the date of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with the palace releasing a beautiful new portrait of Her Majesty.

‘This photograph has been released to mark Accession Day 2022: the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty’s reign and the start of her Platinum Jubilee year,’ the royal family captioned the photograph on Instagram.

‘Her Majesty is seen with one of her famous red boxes. Over the past 70 years, The Queen has received daily papers from her Private Secretaries, in person or via a red despatch box. The boxes hold documents updating Her Majesty on events in Parliament as well as overseas and Commonwealth matters, and State papers requiring her signature and Royal assent.

‘The Queen is wearing two diamond ivy leaf clips, which were a gift from The Queen Mother for the then Princess Elizabeth’s 21st birthday.

📸 The Queen at Sandringham House earlier this week, taken by @chrisjacksongetty

📸 Her Majesty at her desk in Buckingham Palace, 1959.

📸 In her study at Balmoral, 1972.

📸 Windsor Castle, 1977.

📸 In her private audience room at Buckingham Palace in 2015. This photograph was released to mark the moment Her Majesty became the longest reigning British Monarch on 9 September of that year.’

Congratulations to Queen Elizabeth on the historic moment.