King Charles Made a Special Allowance for Prince Harry During His UK Visit

Prince Harry has returned to the UK this week, with his brief four day trip dominating the headlines.

The reason for the Duke of Sussex's rare visit was to attend the WellChild Awards in London. However, with the 40-year-old looking to heal the rift with the Mountbatten-Windsors, he is also said to have met with King Charles for a "secret peace summit" during his stay.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wednesday's sit-down meeting was the first time the pair had seen each other since February 2024. And sources have emphasised its significance, describing it as "an important first step towards rebuilding their father-and-son relationship."

"He has told his father he won't be giving any interviews about it and his team have been instructed not to brief journalists about what was said," sources reported to the Daily Mail. "There's a long way to go before Harry can earn his family's trust but he's given some assurances."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The private meeting is said to have gone smoothly, with King Charles even making a special allowance for Prince Harry during his visit.

In a "highly personal gesture", King Charles granted his son special permission to visit Queen Elizabeth II's grave in Windsor, with Prince Harry's visit coinciding with the three year anniversary of her death.

Bantam Spare: by Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex £10.85 at Amazon UK In his best-selling memoir, Prince Harry details his life behind closed doors at the Palace - and his shocking decision to leave it all behind.

"The King allowed Harry to pay his respects, but only if it stayed private," a source explained, via Rob Shuter's ShutterScoop. "That meant no Netflix crews, no photographers, no sneaky social media posts."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Charles didn’t want her memory turned into content," added another royal source. "This was about respect, not publicity."

We will continue to update this story.