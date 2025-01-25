Royal insiders have opened up about Princess Kate's "lonely" chemotherapy experience

The Princess of Wales has returned to duty in 2025. And following her cancer diagnosis, and year-long recovery, she is now confirmed to be in remission.

The 43-year-old announced the news of her progress earlier this month, after visiting the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea, where the mother of three received treatment.

"I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year," Princess Kate announced in a rare personal message, following her visit.

"My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything. We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional."

Royal insiders have since opened up about the mother of three's treatment, revealing that it must have been a "lonely" experience, having to go through chemotherapy in private.

"I had to do it privately and quietly," Princess Kate reportedly told patients of her treatment during her visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital this month. "But being on a ward like this has to be reassuring in a way."

"Going through the back door unseen while going through the treatment must have been pretty lonely," a royal insider reportedly told PEOPLE, following the Princess of Wales' visit. "When you see these other people when they’re having their chemotherapy, they were doing it as a group, with a support mechanism."

"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery," the Princess of Wales' recent health update stated. "As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to."

It is not known when Princess Kate will return to work on a permanent basis, but she has thanked the public for their "continued support".

