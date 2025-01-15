Following the announcement that she completed her chemotherapy treatment in September, Princess Kate quietly returned to work and has taken on a handful of royal engagements over the last few months. As well as returning to host her annual carol concert at Westminster Abbey last month, royal fans were pleased to see the Princess with her family at their traditional church service on Christmas day.

Earlier this week, Kate took on her first solo engagement since sharing that she had completed her cancer treatment four months ago. The Princess visited the London Royal Marsden Hospital, where it was confirmed that she had received chemotherapy, in order to visit patients who were undergoing treatment of their own. She also thanked staff at the hospital for their care and support over the last twelve months.

Princess Kate met with a number of patients, noting that she had made 'so many quiet visits' herself last year. She told one person: "It's really tough. It's such a shock. Everyone said to me please keep a positive mindset, it makes such a difference.

Discussing the advice she received to manage the side affects, Kate continued: "When I came in, everyone said make sure you have all your warm things [clothes] on." Kate also told a patient that she 'really felt like I needed to get the sun' adding that 'you need loads of water and loads of sunlight'.

The Princess was also asked how she was feeling, and she candidly shared: "Sometimes from the outside we all think you've finished treatment and you go back to things. But it's hard to get back to normal." She added that it was important for patients to continue 'doing the things that give you joy', saying: "It makes you appreciate all the small things in life that you take for granted."

Kate emphasised that the road to recovery can be challenging, adding: "You think the treatment has finished and you can crack on and get back to normal, but that's still a real challenge. The words totally disappear. And understanding that as a patient, yes there are side effects around treatment but actually there are more long term side effects."

