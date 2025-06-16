Why Princess Kate Is Considered a ‘Real Asset’ to King Charles

The Princess of Wales has been front and centre in 2025, with Princess Kate officially returning to duty following her cancer recovery.

And with the 43-year-old royal now back at the forefront of royal life and scaling up her duties and public appearances, Princess Kate has reclaimed her role as one of the leaders of the fold.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

The mother of three is known to be one of the most beloved royals with members of the public. And according to sources, King Charles is very much aware of his daughter-in-law's popularity and dedication to duty, considering her a real 'asset'.

"The King knows what a huge asset Catherine is to the monarchy and how important she is to William," former royal correspondent Jennie Bond explained to the Express.

"I think there is genuine affection between them," she added. "He must be so proud and happy to know that his son has a wife who will support and love him...just as Camilla supports and loves Charles. It bodes well for the future."

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

Bond also opened up about Princess Kate's 'unique' connection with King Charles, following their shared cancer journey.

"Catherine now has a shared experience with The King that neither wanted, but which has brought them closer than ever," Bond continued. "Cancer, the great leveler, is something they have been going through together, and it has made their relationship curiously unique."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This, Bond explained, was on show at Trooping the Colour this weekend, with Princess Kate seated next to King Charles for his Official Birthday celebration.

"It was a very powerful image of our next Queen alongside her father-in-law who has made no secret of the respect he has for Catherine, especially after the cancer journey they have shared," Bond noted.

Well, this is lovely.

We will continue to update this story.