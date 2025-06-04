Why There’s ‘No Turning Back’ for Prince Harry and Prince William

Prince Harry and Prince William have reportedly not spoken in over two years now, and at this point that may never change according to royal experts. One royal historian has now spoken about the likelihood of a reconciliation between the once-close royal brothers, but they claim that there is very little chance of a reunion.

"There is no relationship. Bridges have been burned on both sides," royal historian Marlene Koenig told Us Weekly as part of a new report on the state of the brothers' relationship. The expert claimed that the Prince of Wales has no trust left in the Duke of Sussex, and that this makes speaking to him almost impossible. "For William, there’s a fear that Harry would go to the press and talk about what was said between them if he speaks to him."

Royal commentator Richard Fitzsimmons agreed with that assessment, adding: "The royals don’t trust the Sussexes and their relationship with the media. William cannot forgive Harry for having betrayed the royal family in destructive interviews and a memoir while at the same time ruthlessly monetising their royal connections in the U.S."

Meanwhile, an anonymous source added that William was "absolutely appalled" by Harry's recent comments about King Charles' health. In a recent interview with the BBC, Harry expressed that he wants to reconcile with his family, explaining: "There's no point in continuing to fight anymore... Life is precious, I don't know how much longer my father has, he won't speak to me because of this security stuff." However, according to the source, this comment means that there's now "no turning back for William".

The brothers' relationship remains fractured, more than five years after Harry and Meghan's royal exit and move to California. While Harry reportedly extended an "olive branch" to William and Kate on a recent trip to the UK, royal insiders allegedly know not to mention Harry around William, who has already decided not to invite Harry to his coronation in the future.