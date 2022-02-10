The Queen is set to give Prince William and Kate Middleton a ginormous present

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, and while the Duke and Duchess spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

From Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s cheeky grin to Prince Louis‘ love of cuddling, these toddlers never fail to make news.

The family of five has made the most news with regards to their location this past few years, as the Cambridges have moved between their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk and their London residence.

Yes, while the Duke and Duchess moved their family to Norfolk to spend the coronavirus-induced lockdown, they are now back in Kensington Palace’s Apartment 1A.

It has recently been reported however that the Cambridges are considering a move out of London, with Kate and William apparently weighing up a relocation to Windsor to be closer to the Queen.

In fact, according to reports, the Queen is set to give the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a ginormous present in the future – Windsor Castle itself.

Yes, it has been reported that Prince Charles will move into Buckingham Palace when he becomes King, but due to him finding Windsor Castle ‘too noisy, it will be given to Prince William and Kate Middleton.

According to the Daily Mail, Buckingham Palace will become Prince Charles’ ‘flat above the shop’ and the Duke and Duchess will ‘ultimately inherit Windsor Castle’ because Prince Charles finds it ‘too noisy’, being below a Heathrow flight path.

It is thought that Prince William and Kate Middleton will still keep Kensington Palace as their work and home base even after inheriting Windsor Castle.

The Duke and Duchess have not responded to the speculation.