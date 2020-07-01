A lip reader has confirmed what Prince William told Kate Middleton during their wedding day carriage ride

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This is lovely.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary this year – yes, we feel old too. But it wasn’t their throwback tribute to the day that made the most news. Instead, it was sweet resurfaced anecdotes from the day that made history.

From protocol breaks to changing traditions, there was a lot to report on.

There was the fact that Pippa Middleton and Prince Harry were elected Maid of Honour and Best Man – two roles that are not supposed to exist in royal weddings, not to mention the double kiss that the newlyweds performed for the crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony and of course their choosing to spend their wedding night at Buckingham Palace rather than jetting off for their honeymoon immediately.

And let’s not forget Kate Middleton’s hair, with the now Duchess of Cambridge breaking a 350-year-old tradition when choosing to wear her hair down.

The April 2011 event at Westminster Abbey made news today however as a lip reader confirmed what Prince William told Kate Middleton during their wedding day carriage ride – and it’s lovely.

According to the lip reader via CBS News, who analysed footage of the Sussex couple taking their carriage ride around London, William can be seen to say: ‘I hope I remember… It’s mad, it’s mad! Oh my goodness it’s really loud here – these people are clapping.’

He later reportedly turns to his new wife and tells her: ‘You look happy’.

And Prince William and Kate Middleton aren’t the only people analysed on the big day, with CBS News reporting that the lip reader also confirmed some words from the Queen.

According to the lip reader, the monarch turned to Prince Philip after the ceremony and told him: ‘It was excellent’.

Later, standing outside Westminster Abbey, the Queen reportedly voiced one thing to Prince Philip that she wasn’t too keen about – the choice of carriage.

‘I wanted them to take the smaller carriage,’ she reportedly tells him, to which Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall jumps in with: ‘It all went very well.’

Well, that’s lovely.