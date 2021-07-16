Prince William and Kate Middleton have exciting holiday plans

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, but while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

From Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s cheeky grin to their royal waves when meeting their brother, Prince Louis, these toddlers never fail to make news. And judging by Prince Louis’ recent updates (including his love for interrupting Zoom calls), he seems to take after his siblings.

This week the family of five made headlines as their schools broke up for summer holidays and experts started to speculate about their travel plans.

It is thought to be possible that the Cambridges may travel abroad, but the one certain is that the family will be visiting Balmoral.

Balmoral is the Queen’s Scottish residence, and royal family members are known to visit Her Majesty over the summer months, with the Cambridges being regulars.

In fact, Kate and William are such regular additions that they even have their own house on the Balmoral estate, Tam-Na-Ghar.

The three-bedroom cottage was a gift to Prince William from the Queen Mother and according to friends, the couple has had some of their happiest times there.

That way, the family of five can live in their own property but see their relatives every day.

