Prince William and Kate Middleton will reportedly ‘ditch lavish breaks as they prepare to become king and queen’

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, but while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

This week the family of five made headlines as they were reported to have been on a secret staycation in the Isles of Scilly, opting for a UK break over a lavish holiday abroad.

This is something royal expert Katie Nicholl opened up about to OK! Magazine, explaining that their choice of traditional holidays might actually be down to their preparation to be King and Queen.

‘While in the past we’ve seen the couple enjoy more lavish holidays skiing or visiting sunnier climates, they’ve been adopting a more traditional royal approach and spending their time at royal residences in the UK instead,’ Nicholl explained. ‘This could obviously be the result of Covid travel restrictions but I also believe that Kate and William are transforming into the future King and Queen and therefore are adopting more traditional practices.’

Adding to Nicholl’s point, the family of five have become regulars at Balmoral, the Queen’s Scottish residence, over the summer months.

In fact, Kate and William are such regular additions that they even have their own house on the Balmoral estate, Tam-Na-Ghar.

The three-bedroom cottage was a gift to Prince William from the Queen Mother and according to friends, the couple has had some of their happiest times there.

That way, the family of five can live in their own property but see their relatives every day.

