Prince William and Kate Middleton's rare PDA was caught on camera during a royal outing
A sweet and candid moment
Prince William and Kate Middleton aren't known for packing on the PDA—in fact, they're often the picture of responsibility and restraint. But every now and then we get an insight into the private moments between the couple, including this sweet reassuring gesture offered to each other at a recent royal engagement.
William and Kate were at an event at the Buckingham Palace Picture Gallery, held in order to welcome President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee of South Korea in London. In the candid moment, captured on camera by Daily Mail royal reporter Rebecca English, William is seen placing his hand on his wife's lower back before Kate reciprocates the warm gesture by doing the same, before reaching for her husband's hand.
She captions the picture: "A very sweet moment between the Prince and Princess of Wales as they depart the Buckingham Palace Picture Gallery #statevisit."
A very sweet moment between the Prince and Princess of Wales as they depart the Buckingham Palace Picture Gallery #statevisit pic.twitter.com/7xtKYvxtaRNovember 21, 2023
It's not often we see the couple engaging in public displays of affection, with only a handful of times recorded over the years. The couple have been married for over 12 years, and share three kids; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. But that's not to say that when we do see William and Kate embrace, their warmth for each other isn't clear.
This didn't go unnoticed by royal fans either, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to comment on the sweet moment.
"See why I love British romance? It’s the chemistry, the lustful restraint, the romantic tension. There is nothing like a British romance," wrote one royal fan.
While another said: "It’s natural, it’s genuine. It’s not for the cameras. We may well be looking at a love story to rival that of Elizabeth and Philip."
And a third wrote: "Sometimes, the most unexpected moments bring a smile."
While another commented on William and Kate's body language, writing: "Their body language says, 'Thanks for being here. I couldn’t do this without you'."
For the special event, the Princess of Wales looked glamorous in a red coat dress from one of Kate's go-to designers, Catherine Walker, paired with Gianvito Rossi stilettos.
Earlier that day, Prince William and Kate Middleton travelled with Mr Yoon and Mrs Kim to a Horse Guards Parade ceremonial welcome, joining King Charles and Camilla.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren has bylines in publications such as Marie Claire UK, Red Magazine, House of Coco, women&home, GoodTo, Woman's Own and Woman magazine.
She started writing for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant and covers everything from fashion and celebrity style to beauty and careers.
