Prince William and Princess Kate's university relationship was outed in a very unexpected way

The Prince and Princess of Wales are undoubtedly the most talked-about people in the world, particularly this year, following Princess Kate's recent cancer diagnosis and gradual return to royal duties.

The Princess of Wales has spent the most part of 2024 recovering in private, with her husband Prince William reported to have stepped up to care for his wife and their children, amid the past turbulent year.

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance," Princess Kate has explained of William in a public health statement. "As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

And as the 42-year-old mother of three continues her recovery, royal commentators have reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales' relationship is "stronger than ever".

“They’ve been reconnecting and are closer than ever," a source explained to Us Weekly of the Prince and Princess of Wales' relationship amid Kate's illness. “More than anything, they're proud of their marriage and beautiful family," a palace insider reportedly added. “William and Kate are more in sync than ever...They cherish what they have with each other."

It was the royal couple's early days that made headlines this week, with a new royal biography resurfacing how their relationship was made public. And in a surprising detail, it all happened during a university drinking game.

The couple famously met at St. Andrew's University, living together as flatmates before they started a relationship. And in the early days of their courtship, the now Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly dated in secret.

This was publicly revealed in a round of the popular drinking game, 'Never Have I Ever', something royal experts have opened up about in the past.

"Perhaps unwittingly, Carly [Massy-Birth, an ex girlfriend of Prince William] exposed William’s secret love affair with Catherine, much to the Prince’s chagrin," Robert Jobson wrote in his new book, Catherine, the Princess of Wales: The Biography.

"She announced, 'I’ve never dated two people in this room,’ knowing full well that William was the only one who had because Kate was sitting next to him," a source explained previously to royal expert Katie Nicholl in her book, The Making of a Royal Romance.

According to the source, via Nicholl, Prince William gave his ex girlfriend a "thunderous look", and whispered "I can't believe you just said that."

"We knew they were together," the source went on to recall. "But it was the first time William confirmed his and Kate’s relationship in public."

Well, that's that.