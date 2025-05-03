Royal experts reveal how Princess Kate holds the power behind closed doors

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been front and centre this season, with Princess Kate returning to duty following her cancer recovery.

The mother of three took a temporary step back from duties to focus on her health following her diagnosis last year. And now that she is officially in remission, she has returned to the forefront.

This includes her vital role behind the scenes, with sources reporting that the mother of three holds the power behind palace doors.

"[Princess Kate is] hugely influential behind the scenes in hiring and decision-making,” royal biographer Penny Junor told The Times in a recent profile on the future King.

“And they approach it as a team. Like the late Queen and Prince Philip, and The King and Queen [Camilla], they're a good double act."

Royal sources also went on to praise Princess Kate’s role in setting boundaries on behalf of her husband, ensuring that he sets a healthy balance between his work and home life.

“[She acts] as a gatekeeper to ensure that William can do his work while also finding time to be a hands-on father, and that everyone understands that this is the deal."

And while Princess Kate herself is widely considered the “star of the family”, experts insisted that she “will never outshine” Prince William in public.

“She's never trying to outshine him in any way,” Junor continued. “I think that Kate is a bit like Prince Philip supporting the Queen."

This is not the first time that royal experts have praised Princess Kate’s strength behind the scenes.

"Kate is a natural leader who has a magnificent ability to remain composed, even during the most challenging situations," a royal expert previously told Us Weekly.

Another added: "Kate’s used to all eyes being on her. Being in a strong, solid marriage to William helps. They lean on each other for support during difficult times and will talk through their problems. She’s been her husband’s pillar of strength."

